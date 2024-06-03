CMO Roundtable with Mathnasium's Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Stanfield

"How does your brand’s customer experience drive franchisee profits?"

Michael Stanfield

Chief Marketing Officer

Mathnasium

Mathnasium has established itself over 20 years as the math-only supplemental education market leader. Key to our brand’s success has been our unique teaching method that instills a deep understanding and love of math in children, making it a big draw for parents and students.

For decades, the Mathnasium Method has transformed the way kids learn math. The method builds a foundation for math mastery through deep understanding by starting with what the student already knows, addressing any learning gaps, expanding their mathematical thinking, and adding new concepts in sequence. Making sure the curriculum is fun and engaging keeps kids coming back and provides more confidence to each student as they progress through their education. When students want to keep coming back (and referring their friends), this builds a steady stream of clientele for the franchisee, thus increasing their bottom line.

We have experienced a record increase in student enrollments as the spike in supplemental education continues and math scores show an alarming decline since the pandemic. With the ever-evolving challenges in education, we are here to help improve students’ grades and love of learning math, increasing their confidence in themselves and all of their studies. This results in real and measurable academic growth for the students, which is a key factor in attracting and retaining customers.

Multiple independent studies have shown that Mathnasium improves student performance on standards-based math tests in 20 sessions or fewer. Ninety-four percent of parents report an improvement in their child’s math skills, and 93% of parents report improved attitudes toward math.

Overall, the real results achieved by Mathnasium in improving students’ math skills and confidence directly contribute to the success and profitability of the franchisees’ businesses. Consistent revenue, positive word-of-mouth referrals, and a strong reputation in the community all contribute to long-term profitability.

Mathnasium’s personalized assessments deliver tailored learning plans, fostering trust and satisfaction among students and parents. We know empirically that students and families stay longer if they feel engaged by Mathnasium owners through the main stages of the math skill mastery process. Our centers regularly communicate with parents through progress reports, care calls, and quick but effective moments at the car with the students. These frequent parent engagements lead to longer-lasting customer relationships, increased retention rates, and positive word-of-mouth referrals, all of which contribute to higher enrollment and revenue, ultimately driving franchisee profit.