CMO Roundtable with Re-Bath's Chief Marketing Officer, Sharon Villegas

"How does your brand’s customer experience drive franchisee profits?"

Sharon Villegas

Chief Revenue Officer

Re-Bath

Customer experience plays a pivotal role in driving franchisee profits for Re-Bath, and the success can be attributed to a strategic approach that encompasses expanding our reach, a comprehensive one-stop-shop model, and consistent messaging.

Re-Bath’s commitment to expanding our reach is not only about geographical presence, but also reaching a diverse demographic. The brand underwent a large operational shift seven years ago to have greater direct exposure to consumers. We delved into significant consumer research and identified that a quality product alone wasn’t enough—consumers sought an entire experience, which often has an emotional component.

This realization led to the development of a brand promise and one-stop-shop concept, offering free design consultation, removal, installation, and warranties. This move to include full-bathroom remodels and a focus on aging and accessibility broadened the service offering, making Re-Bath relevant to a larger customer base. Additionally, Re-Bath has emphasized strategic partnerships with big box retailers to reach more consumers, ultimately resulting in more business for franchisees.

The remodeling process can be emotional as it’s a high-cost investment that involves transforming personal spaces while navigating challenges and decisions involved in making changes to your home. As a result, remodeling is often a fear-based process, but our one-stop-shop model has proven to be a cornerstone in alleviating the fears.

In a highly fragmented and fear-based industry, Re-Bath’s approach provides an effortless remodeling experience in which customers no longer worry about projects going over budget or wavering from the agreed-upon timeline. This model simplifies the entire process and empowers franchisees to focus on delivering exceptional customer service, fostering lasting relationships and ultimately boosting profitability through repeat business.

Our pledge to a seamless, consistent customer experience plays a pivotal role in driving franchisee profits. By centralizing marketing creative at the corporate office, we ensure franchisees benefit from a unified and compelling message that demonstrates our brand promise.

Through the processes we’ve implemented, franchisees have the flexibility to choose from in-house digital agency services, media buying options, or approved vendors. Then, they can deploy digital assets and broadcast media in a standardized manner, following a plug-and-play model. This streamlines the marketing process while allowing franchisees to focus on their day-to-day business activities. In turn, customers across our network receive a consistent experience that contributes to customer loyalty and increased franchisee profits.