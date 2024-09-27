Coaching Them Up: COO's Business Grows with his Team

Name: Phillip Scotton

Title: COO

Company: Primo Partners

No. of units: 23 Ben & Jerry's, 2 Starbucks

Age: 33

Family: 2 siblings

Years in franchising: 11

Years in current position: 2

Phillip Scotton makes it clear he is not in business just for himself. As COO of Primo Partners and the owner of 23 Ben & Jerry's locations, Scotton's goal is to help others realize and achieve their professional dreams. He is passionate about using his business to create the next generation of minority leaders through mentorship, coaching, and community activism.

Shortly after earning his master's degree in higher education from the University of Pennsylvania, Scotton was introduced to the Ben & Jerry's franchise by his friend and mentor Antonio McBroom, who was profiled in issue 3, 2023, of Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine. Scotton was involved with the brand for about a decade before joining McBroom as an operating partner two years ago.

In his current role, Scotton often works six days a week and travels to his Ben & Jerry's locations Wednesday through Saturday. Those visits give him the opportunity to interact with the staff and create a strong culture. He wants success not only for the stores, but for the people behind the counter.

"As a business owner, I am always looking to increase our profitability and grow within the market," Scotton says. "More important to me, however, is my desire to have a positive impact in our community and in the lives of our employees."

Scotton gives his staff opportunities to develop their skills and grow their careers. Many of his employees have climbed the ladder through internal promotions, going from an entry-level job to management positions. He believes that by empowering others to realize their dreams, he helps bring out the best in them personally and professionally.

By age 33, Scotton has made a major impact with his Ben & Jerry's franchises, their community locations, and the lives of his employees. Looking ahead, he hopes to continue to help create the next generation of Black entrepreneurs who can share that philosophy with others.

PERSONAL

First job: My first full-time position after college was as a school outreach officer for the nonprofit Leadership Enterprise for Diverse America. My work was focused on helping students achieve higher education, whether that was through mentorship programs or getting into Ivy League schools.

Formative influences/events: My father, Phil Scotton, has been a major influence in my life. As I was growing up, I saw my dad running his own barbershop and owning rental properties. This facilitated my desire to emulate his entrepreneurship. Antonio McBroom, a lifelong friend and mentor, was the one who introduced me to Ben & Jerry's, showing me the opportunity in the franchising space. Without his support and encouragement to enter the field, I would not be where I am today.

Key accomplishments: As an organization, Primo Partners has been hitting key milestones in our growth and social movement. This past year, we have doubled the number of locations we have, and I am so proud to be one of the team members to spearhead this growth. Our team also raised $20,000 during our Free Cone Day celebration across all of our locations in April, and those funds will help a variety of local community charities, ranging from animal shelters to food banks. Personally, this past year I have been able to mentor four key team members to help drive their professional development to be the next generation of leaders within the QSR space.

Biggest current challenge: Finding the right people who understand and are willing to put in the time and energy to help the organization grow is one of our greatest challenges. We are constantly evolving and innovating, and our team members need to be nimble and willing to adapt as we grow.

Next big goal: Our primary goal is implementing a people-first culture by closing the economic gap. Our organization thrives on the mission of creating social mobility. We want to create opportunities for our staff to reap those benefits, become educated about entrepreneurship, and feel comfortable making that leap on their own.

First turning point in your career: When I attended graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania for higher education, I realized that I had a passion for teaching, coaching, and mentoring. It was also where I learned the importance of community activism, finding the intersection of nonprofit and for-profit businesses and applying that to our organization.

Best business decision: Investing in the people on my team. This gave me the space to continually move the needle forward in other areas of the business.

Hardest lesson learned: Focus on the who but not the how. You can't do everything alone, so it's important to surround yourself with a team of driven leaders.

Exercise/workout: Peloton. It can be challenging due to travel. When I can keep it consistent, I try to exercise for one hour a day, four days a week.

Work Week: Typically, a six-day work week Monday through Saturday. On Monday, we focus on stand-up meetings, and Tuesday is for executive meetings. I am traveling to our physical locations from Wednesday to Saturday.

Guilty Pleasure: Pizza.

Favorite Book: Restavec: From Haitian Slave Child to Middle-Class American by Jean-Robert Cade.

Favorite Movie: "Malcolm X."

What do most people not know about you? That I am a power sports enthusiast. I enjoy motorcycles, ATVs, and boat races as a spectator and participant.

Pet peeve: When people don't ask questions.

Best advice you ever got: Invest in yourself and your team.

What's your passion in business? Using our business as a vessel to build the next generation of minority leaders through mentorship, coaching, and community activism.

How do you balance life and work? Most people see it as 50/50, but in reality, work doesn't have a set schedule. Some weeks, the balance might be 90/10 in favor of work, but other weeks, I might be able to focus on my hobbies. It is all about finding a job that you truly have a passion for and then those busy weeks feel rewarding rather than taxing.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A doctor or a lawyer.

Last vacation: St. Barts in January 2024.

Person you'd most like to have lunch with: Malcolm X. He was a dynamic figure, and knowing the background of his life has impacted me. He saw the world in a different light after being released from prison and became an activist. He was a visionary, and he represented the opportunity we all have in this world to be great. His example inspires what we strive to do as an organization.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: Success is not only measured in profits, but in the positive effect we have on the communities we serve and the development we see in employees.

Management method or style: I am a coach, mentor, and manager, striving to not just teach my employees their job descriptions, but truly work with them to develop leadership skills and traits.

Greatest challenge: My greatest challenge has been navigating the balance between growth and maintaining the schedule to prioritize team professional development.

How do others describe you? Others describe me as a passionate business leader who will go to great lengths for the success of the business and our staff.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? Antonio McBroom has been my mentor for many years and taught me three essential keys to my success. First, focus on the who, not the how. If you surround yourself with the right people, the how will come naturally. Hand in hand with that lesson is that you can't do it all by yourself. Be an advocate for what you need and rely on those around you to help. Lastly, if what you are doing doesn't bring you joy, don't do it. Pursue ventures you have a passion for because it makes every day of work feel rewarding.

One thing you're looking to do better: I am looking to be more open and share personal and professional goals with the leaders in my life as a way of inspiring them to vocalize their goals to me.

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: We provide all our team members room to grow in our organization. Many team members have gone from scoopers in one of our locations to roles in management, regional leadership, and more. By giving them the confidence to pursue their professional dreams and the tools to achieve development, we open them up to a world of opportunities.

How close are you to operations? Our team remains heavily involved in day-to-day operations of our locations. While I cannot be onsite at every location each week, we continually are in contact with store leaders to collect updates. I personally carve time into my schedule to visit stores in my area on a frequent basis.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? We rely heavily on their leadership and management team for development and expansion guidance as well as innovation and creativity as it relates to new products, operations, marketing materials, etc.

How is social media affecting your business? I have been personally involved in building up our brand on social media for the past five years. A social media presence helps businesses like ours venture into new sectors and connect with like-minded individuals to share tips and guidance.

How do you hire and fire? Hiring is an essential part of our organization as we are always seeking talented and motivated individuals who want to drive our growth and mission forward. We are an equal opportunity organization, looking for candidates who demonstrate a passion for customer service, a willingness to learn, and a positive attitude toward teamwork and growth. Firing is always a last resort, and it only occurs after all other options, such as retraining, reassignment, or performance improvement plans, have been exhausted.

How do you train and retain? We are hands-on employers with multiple training programs in place to provide our employees with learning opportunities both pertaining to their job title and essential professional skills they can use in any organization. We are also a culture-driven organization, prioritizing our employees' wants and needs. We see that retention is high in the organization thanks to the connections we have made with each member of our team.

How do you deal with problem employees? Identifying employees who are struggling is essential to running smooth operations. I believe that open conversations can truly help to identify the pain points with those employees and create an open line of communication to track improvement.

Fastest way into my doghouse: Not completing the simple tasks. There are multiple processes within our organization for a reason. Glazing over the small things can lead to bigger issues.

BOTTOM LINE

Annual revenue: $20 million.

2024 goals: My goal for 2024 is continued development with Ben & Jerry's and other enterprises. We operate a dynamic and fast-paced organization and are always looking for new ways to expand the business, whether that is by physical locations or beating our previous sales record.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? I measure my growth in the development of those around me. As you grow, someone needs to grow into your space.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? Ten years from now, I want to be leading a dynamic organization like Primo Partners for the social mission and passion rather than for income.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Both of our brands fall into the food and beverage space. We find that they both align with our business ideals and our passion for community activism.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, your customers? Our markets have been prime territories for economic growth in recent years, making it exciting real estate for both franchisors and franchisees. With market analysis identifying Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina as strong economic markets that are receptive to new business, we see our locations in those states being high performing. When our stores are successful, our employees are successful.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? The food and beverage industry is exploding currently with new concepts being developed daily. While this explosion validates that the market is prime for the industry, it does make the industry more competitive. This competitiveness has forced brands to innovate faster than ever before with new unique menu items or store designs that can set them ahead of their competitors.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? We find that during economic changes, our organization adapts to the ebbs and flows as seamlessly as possible. In the ice cream industry, we see this almost every year due to seasonality. While being a part of a legacy brand can ease this burden, we use these times to reassess our priorities and focus on other facets of the business, such as community outreach and catering. That way we remain at the forefront of our communities' thoughts.

How do you forecast for your business? This process involves analyzing historical sales data to identify trends and seasonal peaks to anticipate demand accurately. We also consider local events and promotions that might impact customer traffic and adjust our inventory and staffing levels accordingly. Additionally, we stay updated on industry reports and market research to make informed decisions about potential changes in consumer preferences.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? We explore small business grants and local economic development programs that support growth in our community. Additionally, partnering with investors who share our values and vision for the franchise can provide both financial support and strategic insights for expansion.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? At the core of our organization is the commitment to creating the next generation of entrepreneurs as we offer various leadership programs for our team.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? Recognition is a top priority when employees are performing well. In a tight-knit organization like ours, we celebrate the big and small wins through internal communication. I find this praise builds confidence in our employees. We love to share our passion for food with the team, celebrating with dining experiences during milestone moments.