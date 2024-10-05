Collaboration for the Win! Working together maximizes marketing results

South Louisiana moves at its own rhythm with a tempo paced by seemingly never-ending revelry: Mardi Gras in late winter, crawfish boils and music festivals throughout the spring, Essence Festival in the early summer and, of course, massive tailgate parties in the fall.

When the crews at Jason Dalton's five Camp Bow Wow locations in metro New Orleans and Lafayette are brainstorming social media marketing plans, they know their posts need to reflect the area's unique culture.

Scattered among the promo posts that might be found at any of Camp Bow Wow's more than 200 locations in the U. S., pet enrichment activities are aimed specifically at local customers: Mardi Gras ball pits, "Mardi Paw Parades," and "Swamp Pawty Pawrades."

For patrons needing new refrigerator art, Dalton's Camp Bow Wow locations are happy to help by offering a steady stream of photoshopped images with local twists. How about a paw print made to look like a crawfish, courtesy of your own "Paw-casso?" Or a photo of Fido in a Tulane University baseball uniform?

Dalton says he can't rely on the brand's national advertising alone to build his brand awareness and grow his clientele. His customers respond to a local touch.

"We do a tremendous amount of social media, mainly the big three: TikToks, Instagram Reels, and Facebook Reels. That's where we find we get the best leverage, and we get the best leverage when we use customers' dogs in those videos too," Dalton says. "When corporate does a canned campaign, they push it down to all the franchisees' Facebook pages. But it doesn't have our customers, and it's not even our camps. When we use our customers' dogs, we can drive potential business to our Facebook page; we can drive it to our website. We can market intimately, which is why we love doing all of the various enrichments. Corporate does help us come up with some of the general ideas, but it's the local team that puts together all the various events. And they get creative."

Effective marketing is both science and art. Franchisors can provide resources and advice to franchisees, identify trends, and put together national marketing campaigns that bolster brand awareness and shepherd brand messaging. It's up to franchise operators to tailor campaigns to their markets' sensibilities. They build loyalty by knowing what's relevant to their customers.

It often works best when franchisors and franchisees work in tandem to capture the attention of a public constantly bombarded with choices.

"Everybody wants that silver bullet, that-one-size-fits-all. None of that seems to work," Dalton says. He and his wife Scarlett also own Camp Bow Wow locations in Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and New Mexico. "It seems to be more along the lines of there are a lot of little things that basically sum up your marketing effort as a whole."

A Camp Bow Wow commercial on Hulu or YouTube TV will pique the interest of many potential customers. But Dalton has found he can increase that reach at the local level by sponsoring charity events and placing banner ads in a local football stadium.

"It's all about those impressions, but there's a critical mass that you have to get to before you actually start to see that return," he says. "You have to open up a variety of different avenues to make sure that you're broadening your scope to catch as many potential customers as possible."

Points of contact

Lauren Johnson is the president of Quadcoast, a multi-unit franchise ownership group with four The UPS Store locations in the Cleveland area. As a franchise, The UPS Store is a well-recognized brand that Forbes magazine ranked No. 1 in customer service. Still, local stores can build on that reputation with their own efforts to market to consumers, Johnson says.

"The way we do this is by reaching them at many points in the consumer journey, using different forms of media to reach our targets," she says. "My franchisor provides a marketing help center on our online hub, which provides easily accessible materials for me to utilize at a local level."

Staff at stores in the same area collaborate to decide what efforts best serve all of them in terms of advertising. The corporate office provides franchisees with expert help.

"It can be a lot to try to understand internet traffic and the complexities of options available to us via the different channels," Johnson says. "The pros at the advertising agency, Doner, are provided to us as resources and guides for our big decisions on where our pooled dollars will go."

For Jerome Johnson, who owns 23 locations of Sonic, Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, and Jersey Mike's Subs, the most effective marketing strategy has been supplementing his brands' national advertising with heavy community involvement.

His restaurants have formed partnerships with local Boys & Girls Clubs, Little League programs, churches, and schools. He sponsors teams, pays for jerseys, and allows organizations to hold on-site fundraisers.

"We've kept the same motto across all the brands as far as our local effort in the community. Our motto has been that we don't want to be in the community, we want to be a part of the community," he says. "When we first got into it, there was a local school nearby, and we started doing Spirit Night. Let's say the band needs to raise funds for whatever reason. We have them come to our store--maybe on a Wednesday night for a certain amount of time--and they can promote their fundraiser, and then we give them a percentage of the sales during that time they are there."

His restaurants, all in the Virginia or Washington, D.C., area, host roughly 25 Spirit Nights every year. While the brands in his portfolio handle social media posts for his restaurants, Jerome Johnson also uses his own personal Instagram page. As he prepared to open his first Sonic in 2019, he documented the experience for his followers.

"Every time I went to the county building applying for some permits or every time I was on site, I posted it to my story. Doing so allowed people to walk with me and experience that journey and see what it took to actually open up a restaurant," he says. "It created a lot of excitement for the first Sonic to come to Prince William County. And with all that exposure, local news started picking it up. It was all over the newspaper. And when the restaurant opened, the paper read, 'Sonic opens with a boom.' It had a photo of me smiling, holding a Cherry Limeade in my hand with cars wrapped around the building. It did wonders."

That success, he says, was born out of the collaboration of his efforts and the brand awareness created by the franchisor-driven national campaigns. He's quick to praise the resources and marketing support he receives from franchisors.

"On a local level, there's a lot of flexibility for a franchisee to market in their territory," he says. "The brands provide several marketing tools and ways for the franchisee to market their own stores. So, for instance, if you want to create a new coupon for your market, there's a tool for that. If you want to create a banner, there's a tool for that. If you want to use wind wavers and things like that, there's a site that's provided that you can go to and purchase those wind wavers."

Relationships

According to Shamsu Charania, a good relationship and clear communication between franchisor and franchisee are the foundation of effective marketing and success in almost every other aspect of a franchise operation. Charania is the CEO of The Falcons Group, which has more than 90 locations of Dunkin', TGI Fridays, Qdoba, and Checkers & Rally's.

For national brands, much of the marketing is brand driven. "The bigger the brand is on a national level, the less it requires local marketing," he says. But that doesn't mean no local marketing is needed. Local partnerships with schools, hospitals, and food banks are important parts of the whole effort, he says.

Before launching the first-ever Checkers in Columbia, South Carolina, in June, the local team handed out flyers and set up preopening events to get the word out that the restaurant was coming. First responders were invited as well as friends and family.

The goal? To create a buzz and "to let them know about the brand and really give them a chance to taste the food and visit our location," Charania says. "Even though they might have heard about the brand, they might not have tried it. So, these are the steps we are taking to make sure we are going to have a good presence in the market."

When the franchisor identifies several areas where billboards might be effective, the local team will have the final say on the location. It's all about collaboration, Charania says. "The best way I've found to be successful is building a good relationship with the franchisor and for the franchisor to be open to suggestions and to want to work with franchisees, which, fortunately, I've found is the case with most of the franchises I work with."

Even with all the creativity that Camp Bow Wow franchisee Dalton and his team pour into local campaigns, he never underestimates the value and knowledge that the corporate office brings to the marketing mix.

"As a small business owner, you try to be all things to everybody," Dalton says, "and it's just impossible, in my opinion, to be really good at operations and also really good at marketing and growing your business. It helps tremendously to have people, whose expertise is in marketing, teaching you how to set up your campaigns so that you're getting feedback when you spend the money on marketing. They help a lot with our website. I don't even have to fool with that. Everything that's on our websites, as far as search engine optimization, as far as pay-per-clicks, they guide you through all that, which makes a huge difference. You don't have to be jack of all trades, master of none."

Using AI

Artificial intelligence tools are making it easier to market to a specific community, he says, and the use of those tools will grow. Employing location data, AI predictive technology can give Dalton a pretty good idea of where his customers are coming from--down to the neighborhood--and what their behavior patterns are.

"Now, for example, if I wanted to invest in a billboard, I can actually pick the location that I want based on that. If we have 30% of our customers coming from this one particular subdivision, and they follow this path down this road, we would look to put a billboard somewhere on that particular road," he says.

"I think it's going to change the way we spend our money," Dalton says. "If anything, it'll allow us to focus our money more on things that work as opposed to throwing a bunch of spaghetti against the wall and seeing what sticks."

Zees and Zors: Local Marketing Partners

Local marketing can be at its best and most effective when franchisees and franchisors work together, especially considering both parties have skin in the game. It's in the best interest of both parties to identify the right customers, reach them in the most efficient ways, and turn them into loyal customers.

We asked four franchise marketing specialists to share some of their strategies and tactics for partnering with franchisees at the local level.

Kelly Crompvoets

Vice President of Marketing

Any Lab Test Now is a direct access lab testing company that provides standard lab tests to consumers and businesses across the country. The brand works with ESite Analytics, a predictive analytics and location intelligence software, to provide each franchise owner with a site report of the demographics of their territories.

Along with the consumer demographic report, it also gives GPS mapping, trip data, and B2B information. Providing franchisees with this report allows them to see the nuances of each of their territories, which is helpful when deciding on the kinds of offers and promos they want to make.

Franchisees have access to toolkits with imagery and assets (all social platforms) for all demographics, SMS templates, email templates, and the ability to create LTO promo codes.

When owners really hone in on offers that appeal to their audience and take advantage of all their marketing channels, there's a healthy return and engagement in those LTOs. Consumers are always looking for ways to save money.

Shana Krisan

Chief Marketing Officer

At Goldfish Swim School, every franchise location, whether in development or already open, benefits from the dedicated support of a marketing consultant. These consultants assist locations in their specific territories by answering day-to-day questions, providing marketing-specific training for new hires, reviewing local marketing plans to offer feedback and recommendations, participating in ongoing monthly support calls, and more.

For existing schools, marketing consultants collaborate closely with each location's franchise business consultant and curriculum consultant, ensuring comprehensive and integrated support across all departments. For new locations, the support begins as soon as the new franchise is ready to launch its website. It continues through the grand opening and beyond. Marketing consultants conduct a series of calls, training sessions, and visits (when applicable) to ensure the new location is set up for success and growth from the start.

We offer 20 digital marketing playbooks, available online in a secure, password-protected format, enabling easy access from computers, tablets, and smartphones. These playbooks cover various aspects of marketing, including quarterly strategies, social media planning, new location launches, and B2B partnerships. Additionally, we provide cross-departmental playbooks, such as those focused on hiring, to give locations a comprehensive and holistic guide.

The digital playbook format enhances user experience and engagement through interactive features. These playbooks include embedded photo galleries and videos, links to approved vendor sites for easy ordering, connections to training modules for in-depth learning on specific topics, and much more. We're also able to track adoption and engagement for any of our published playbooks.

As part of our comprehensive training program, we offer a two-day in-person session along with various online training modules for franchisees, managers, and marketing team members. These sessions cover all local marketing tactics and initiatives, teaching participants how to effectively apply them to their markets. Each training session includes interactive activities, teach-backs, and best practices discussions, ensuring trainees fully understand how to implement the information at the local level.

Robin Seward

Consulting Chief Marketing Officer

Local community involvement is crucial for the success of any franchise. At WOWorks, which includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, we understand the importance of connecting with the unique guests in each location and tailoring our marketing efforts to meet their needs. While we provide our franchisees with a range of customizable tools and resources to help them engage with their communities effectively, at the end of the day, they must take ownership of the process with our guidance.

Our franchisees play a key role in driving the business forward by drawing on their local expertise. Through our print-on-demand site, franchisees have easy access to a variety of resources, from print materials to digital assets, to promote their restaurants with just a few clicks. However, it is essential for franchisees to actively participate in their communities and stay informed about local events, new competition, and relevant community groups to truly make an impact.

In addition to these resources, we have developed comprehensive 90-day local marketing plans for our restaurants to implement. These plans cover a variety of marketing tactics, including direct mail, social media, and digital advertising, and are designed to be easily executed at the local level. By staying involved in their communities and utilizing our guidance, franchisees can ensure that their restaurants remain top of mind for their guests.

Active and ongoing local marketing is proven to drive higher sales for restaurants, and our franchisees must take ownership of the process with our support to maximize their impact in their communities.

Stephanie Johnson

Vice President of Marketing

PostNet understands the importance of providing marketing programs to support brand awareness and growth for franchisees in their local markets. The brand markets new openings and manages ongoing initiatives through a national ad fund. Here are the local marketing resources we offer our franchisees:

We have a center marketing calendar that shares best practices each franchisee should be implementing on a monthly basis to market their business.

We built an in-house digital marketing agency to support our franchisees with their local digital efforts.

We consistently release new marketing collateral and assets that our franchisees can access 24/7 from our online platform, agEnterprise.

All of our national awareness campaigns include marketing and sales assets that franchisees can download and use in their local markets.

We use our marketing automation tool to send targeted emails to franchisee customers and prospects, such as lapsed customers, cross-selling campaigns, and awareness campaigns. Our franchisees are automatically enrolled in these programs unless they opt out.

We use social media management tools to post to our franchisee's social media pages multiple times a week. And they have access to it too, so they can schedule and post their own content whenever they wish.

We have business development coaches who are out in the field consulting with centers on their local sales and marketing efforts.

Local Marketing Strategies

The key to local marketing success lies in tailoring proven tactics to resonate with your customers and build relationships within your community. Here are some tips for crafting a winning local marketing strategy:

Define your customer. It's essential to know who your customer is and what their interests are. You want to know where they spend their time online and offline.

It's essential to know who your customer is and what their interests are. You want to know where they spend their time online and offline. Target your message. Craft your messaging around their interests. Make your business easy to find in their online searches and tailor your advertising to showcase how your product or service meets their needs.

Craft your messaging around their interests. Make your business easy to find in their online searches and tailor your advertising to showcase how your product or service meets their needs. Get listed, get found. Ensure your business is listed prominently in local directories like Google Business and Yelp. It will increase your visibility in online searches and drive more traffic your way.

Ensure your business is listed prominently in local directories like Google Business and Yelp. It will increase your visibility in online searches and drive more traffic your way. Share online testimonials. Positive customer reviews are like gold for local businesses. Encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews and share them on your website and other social media platforms.

Positive customer reviews are like gold for local businesses. Encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews and share them on your website and other social media platforms. Become a local fixture. Participate in and support local events, volunteer for causes you care about, and sponsor local initiatives. It builds brand awareness and helps make you a vital part of the community.

Participate in and support local events, volunteer for causes you care about, and sponsor local initiatives. It builds brand awareness and helps make you a vital part of the community. Work with local media. You can still benefit from coverage in local newspapers and radio stations. These old-fashioned methods still get results, especially in smaller towns.

You can still benefit from coverage in local newspapers and radio stations. These old-fashioned methods still get results, especially in smaller towns. Invest in local search. Platforms like Google Ads can create marketing campaigns that get results. Optimize your marketing spend with pay-per-click and other results-driven options.

Platforms like Google Ads can create marketing campaigns that get results. Optimize your marketing spend with pay-per-click and other results-driven options. Embrace social media. Social media platforms offer a fantastic opportunity to connect with your local customers. Be on the channels your target market frequents and be engaged in conversations and share important information.

Social media platforms offer a fantastic opportunity to connect with your local customers. Be on the channels your target market frequents and be engaged in conversations and share important information. Use contests and promotions. Creative contests and special promotions are excellent ways to attract and engage your target market. Try to tie prize promotions to local events and celebrations.

Creative contests and special promotions are excellent ways to attract and engage your target market. Try to tie prize promotions to local events and celebrations. Partner up. Team up with other local businesses for cross-promotional activities. This exposes you to a wider audience with minimal effort, allowing you to tap into their customer base and vice versa.

Team up with other local businesses for cross-promotional activities. This exposes you to a wider audience with minimal effort, allowing you to tap into their customer base and vice versa. Do the browser basics. Make sure whatever is on your website is mobile friendly. It needs to be optimized for smartphones and tablets for people on the go.

Keys to Customer Engagement

In today's crowded marketplace, capturing the attention of your customers isn't enough. You need to turn that initial spark into a lasting connection. Here are several key ways to ensure your customers are not just listening, but truly engaged:

Be real. Authenticity is key. People connect with genuine interactions, so ditch the stale messaging and showcase your brand's unique personality. Treat customers with respect and build trust through honest communication.

Authenticity is key. People connect with genuine interactions, so ditch the stale messaging and showcase your brand's unique personality. Treat customers with respect and build trust through honest communication. Tap into emotions. Identify the emotional triggers that resonate with your target audience. Do they yearn for security? Do they crave a sense of community? Tailor your marketing to address those emotional needs.

Identify the emotional triggers that resonate with your target audience. Do they yearn for security? Do they crave a sense of community? Tailor your marketing to address those emotional needs. Transparency is king. Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship. Be open and honest with your customers. Keep them informed about updates, changes, or any issues that might impact them.

Trust is the foundation of any strong relationship. Be open and honest with your customers. Keep them informed about updates, changes, or any issues that might impact them. Personalization is power. One-size-fits-all marketing is a thing of the past. Tailor your engagement strategy to be relevant to your customers. Target specific needs and interests and personalize their experience to build brand loyalty.

One-size-fits-all marketing is a thing of the past. Tailor your engagement strategy to be relevant to your customers. Target specific needs and interests and personalize their experience to build brand loyalty. Be where your customers are. Target your marketing efforts where your customers are spending time (i.e. social media). Don't just market through Facebook or Instagram; comment on content your customers enjoy. It's a simple way to promote brand awareness.

Target your marketing efforts where your customers are spending time (i.e. social media). Don't just market through Facebook or Instagram; comment on content your customers enjoy. It's a simple way to promote brand awareness. Reward loyalty. Create fresh, new promotions and make it a point to reward customers.

If you use these customer engagement strategies, you'll do a better job of engaging your customers and have a better chance of turning them into loyal customers and brand advocates.