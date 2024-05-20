Consumer Confidence Dips in April

Consumer confidence was down in April. Consumers expressed concerns about the job market, nonessential spending, and their ability to make ends meet, according to the Numerator Consumer Sentiment Tracker that captures more than 6,000 responses a month and provides a comprehensive monthly view of consumer confidence, spending and saving considerations, and future financial outlook.

The April Consumer Confidence Score was 56.9 (-0.4 vs. March), which is an average of how consumers feel about the job market, their household finances, and their spending comfort levels.

The April Financial Outlook Score was 50.5 (-0.4), indicating that consumers feel neutral about their household finances. Thinking about one year from now, 24% think their finances will be better than they are now, 52% think they'll be the same, and 23% think they'll be worse. Black consumers and Gen Z consumers are the most optimistic about their financial situations while White consumers and Boomers are the least.

Here's a look at the numbers: