Consumer Experience News & Views: February 2024
Welcome to the February issue of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
Riding the CX Wave: A Look Back at 2023 and a Leap Forward into 2024
12 Franchising Predictions for 2024
AI Will Transform the User Experience in 2024. Is Your Company Prepared?
CX Excellence: Harnessing the Potential of AI in Retail
Survey: The Top 5 Retail Use Cases for AI
Webinar, March 6: The Best Use Cases for Generative AI in Customer Service
Why Future Workplace Tools Can’t Ignore the User Experience (UX)
UX Design Strategy: Designing for the “Unhappy Path”
What a Great Chief Experience Officer Can Do for Your Business
How 7-Eleven Leverages Customer Data To Create a Better Shopper Experience
The Importance of Customer Insights in Improving Product Experience
What Is Prescriptive Analytics? Definition, Benefits, and 6 Real-World Examples
New Bill Would Offer Some Restaurant Exemptions to California’s $20 Minimum Wage Bill
Consumer Group Claims Starbucks’ App “Traps” Users for $900 Million in Unspent Funds
Air Canada Ordered To Pay Customer Who Was Misled by the Airline’s Chatbot
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$200,000
$250,000