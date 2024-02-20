 Consumer Experience News & Views: February 2024
By: Eddy Goldberg

Welcome to the February issue of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

Riding the CX Wave: A Look Back at 2023 and a Leap Forward into 2024

12 Franchising Predictions for 2024

10 PR Predictions for 2024

AI Will Transform the User Experience in 2024. Is Your Company Prepared?

CX Excellence: Harnessing the Potential of AI in Retail

Survey: The Top 5 Retail Use Cases for AI

Webinar, March 6: The Best Use Cases for Generative AI in Customer Service

Why Future Workplace Tools Can’t Ignore the User Experience (UX)

UX Design Strategy: Designing for the “Unhappy Path”

What a Great Chief Experience Officer Can Do for Your Business

How 7-Eleven Leverages Customer Data To Create a Better Shopper Experience

The Importance of Customer Insights in Improving Product Experience

What Is Prescriptive Analytics? Definition, Benefits, and 6 Real-World Examples

New Bill Would Offer Some Restaurant Exemptions to California’s $20 Minimum Wage Bill

Consumer Group Claims Starbucks’ App “Traps” Users for $900 Million in Unspent Funds

Air Canada Ordered To Pay Customer Who Was Misled by the Airline’s Chatbot

Published: February 20th, 2024

