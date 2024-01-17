Consumer Experience News & Views: January 2024
Welcome to the first-of-the-year issue of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
24 Customer Experience Mistakes You Must Stop Making in 2024
The CEO’s Guide to Generative AI for Customer Service
How To Maximize the Top 7 Trends in Customer Experience Right Now
5 Customer Experience Predictions for 2024
Customer Experience Trends in 2024: Meeting Evolving Expectations
Customer-Centric Strategy: Winning Big with Compromise
Retail Trends To Watch in 2024
2024 Outlook: 5 More Retail Predictions
Watch This Retail Trend in 2024: Personalized Omnichannel Retailing
Why Retail’s Future Is “Phygital”
Small Business Optimism Plummets Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty
US Bankruptcy Wave May Stretch into 2024, But Pace Could Slow
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$250,000
$286,852