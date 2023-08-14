Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: August 2023
Welcome to the “dog days” edition of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
What Are the Key Skills and Competencies for a Customer Experience Manager?
Want Happy Customers? Focus on the Employee Experience
6 Ways To Create the Best Customer Experience
Captain D’s Opens Its Third Express Model with Drive-Thru and Carryout Only
Taco Bell’s El Paso New Drive-Thru and Pickup Only Unit Comes Loaded with Digital
Chick-fil-A Is Building a Four-Lane Drive-Thru for 75 Cars in Atlanta
Toast Walks Back Its 99-Cent Consumer-Facing Fee After Backlash
The State of AI in 2023: Generative AI’s Breakout Year (McKinsey)
7 Questions to Ask Right Now to Double Down on Finishing the Year Strong
U.S. Recession Becomes a Closer Call as Economists Rethink Forecasts
Total Household Debt Reaches $17.06 Trillion in Q2 2023; Credit Card Debt Exceeds $1 Trillion (NY Fed)
What CEOs Are Saying About Consumer Spending
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 2-Year High But Recession Fears Linger
