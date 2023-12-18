 Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: December 2023
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: December 2023

By: Eddy Goldberg | 229 Reads |

Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: December 2023

Welcome to the year-end edition of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

NY Restaurant Tells 1-Star Reviewers: “We Do Not Want To Deal With Customers Like You!”

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Replaces Automated Phone System with Real Humans

Wendy’s Is Giving Franchisees the Option To Test Its Drive-Thru AI Chatbot

The Secret Behind AI Drive-Thrus? Humans Doing the Work!

Here’s What You Missed If You’ve Been Only Paying Attention to Generative AI in 2023

Attention Metrics: The Next Frontier of Digital Ad Measurement or Red Herring?

3 Key Trends To Inform Your 2024 Marketing Plan

Advertising Is Dead. Long Live Advertising.

Published: December 18th, 2023

Share this Feature

American Freight
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Freight
SPONSORED CONTENT
American Freight
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Motel 6
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Ford's Garage
Our nostalgic dining experience transports customer to a 1920's garage. Our menu drives broad guest appeal with hand-crafted America fare. Ford's...
Cash Required:
$1,750,000
Request Info
Learn More
Hooters
Invest in a legacy brand with 40 years of experience serving up crave-able food in a fun environment. Here’s all you need to know
Cash Required:
$1,500,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters