Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: December 2023

Welcome to the year-end edition of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

NY Restaurant Tells 1-Star Reviewers: “We Do Not Want To Deal With Customers Like You!”

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Replaces Automated Phone System with Real Humans

Wendy’s Is Giving Franchisees the Option To Test Its Drive-Thru AI Chatbot

The Secret Behind AI Drive-Thrus? Humans Doing the Work!

Here’s What You Missed If You’ve Been Only Paying Attention to Generative AI in 2023

Attention Metrics: The Next Frontier of Digital Ad Measurement or Red Herring?

3 Key Trends To Inform Your 2024 Marketing Plan

Advertising Is Dead. Long Live Advertising.