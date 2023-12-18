Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: December 2023
Welcome to the year-end edition of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
NY Restaurant Tells 1-Star Reviewers: “We Do Not Want To Deal With Customers Like You!”
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Replaces Automated Phone System with Real Humans
Wendy’s Is Giving Franchisees the Option To Test Its Drive-Thru AI Chatbot
The Secret Behind AI Drive-Thrus? Humans Doing the Work!
Here’s What You Missed If You’ve Been Only Paying Attention to Generative AI in 2023
Attention Metrics: The Next Frontier of Digital Ad Measurement or Red Herring?
3 Key Trends To Inform Your 2024 Marketing Plan
Advertising Is Dead. Long Live Advertising.
Recommended Reading:
