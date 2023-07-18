Consumer Experience News, Views, and Reviews: July 2023
Welcome to the July edition of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
Customer Experience Management Market Poised for Remarkable Growth
AI Beyond the Buzzwords: Choosing the Right Automations To Elevate the Customer Experience
ChatGPT: Beneficial or Detrimental to Customer Experience?
Making Social Media Relevant: How Local Should Social Media Marketing Be?
Social Media Examiner’s 15th Annual Social Media Marketing Report
Top 6 Kid-Friendly Things Families Want from Fast Casual Brands
10 Emerging Casual-Dining Restaurant Chains Consumers Love
Will Panera’s Grocery Rewards Platform Drive Cafe Traffic?
FTC Proposes New Regulations Outlawing Fake Reviews
Out of Home Has Changed—It’s Time for Marketers to Catch Up
Guide: “A Creative Approach to In-App Advertising”
Evolve to a Member Services Model for More Precise Targeting and Measurement?
