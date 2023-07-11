Consumer Marketing News, Views, & Reviews, July 2023
Welcome to the July edition of the Franchise Marketing & Leadership Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketing leaders looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
How Next-Gen AI Will Make Customer Service More Customer-Friendly
What’s Next for AI and Marketing? Adweek Contributors Weigh In
Fast Food Brands Duel With ChatGPT-Generated Ads
Agency’s ChatGPT Experiment Prompted Recruiters To Seek Job Interviews with an AI
NFIB: Small-Business Owners Express Great Concern for Future Business Conditions
FTC Proposes New Regulations Outlawing Fake Reviews
Out of Home (OOH) Has Changed—It’s Time for Marketers To Catch Up
Nielsen’s 2023 Annual Marketing Report
LinkedIn Publishes Inaugural Report on the State of B2B Marketing
Social Media Examiner’s 15th Annual Social Media Marketing Report
Will Panera’s Grocery Rewards Platform Drive Cafe Traffic?
Top 6 Kid-Friendly Things Families Want from Fast Casual Brands
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories