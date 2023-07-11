 Consumer Marketing News, Views, & Reviews, July 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg | 235 Reads |

Welcome to the July edition of the Franchise Marketing & Leadership Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketing leaders looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

How Next-Gen AI Will Make Customer Service More Customer-Friendly

What’s Next for AI and Marketing? Adweek Contributors Weigh In

Fast Food Brands Duel With ChatGPT-Generated Ads

Agency’s ChatGPT Experiment Prompted Recruiters To Seek Job Interviews with an AI

NFIB: Small-Business Owners Express Great Concern for Future Business Conditions

FTC Proposes New Regulations Outlawing Fake Reviews

Out of Home (OOH) Has Changed—It’s Time for Marketers To Catch Up

Nielsen’s 2023 Annual Marketing Report

LinkedIn Publishes Inaugural Report on the State of B2B Marketing 

Social Media Examiner’s 15th Annual Social Media Marketing Report

Will Panera’s Grocery Rewards Platform Drive Cafe Traffic?

Top 6 Kid-Friendly Things Families Want from Fast Casual Brands

 

Published: July 11th, 2023

