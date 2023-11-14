Consumer Marketing News, Views, & Reviews, November 2023

Welcome to the November edition of the Franchise Marketing & Leadership Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketing leaders looking to navigate 2024, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

Average credit card balances top $6,000, a 10-year high, as delinquencies rise

As more consumers struggle with credit card debt, here’s what to know heading into the holiday season

The holiday spending outlook is sluggish across thousands of retailers (CNBC)

How AI boosts holiday sales and delivers better customer experience

How consumers are contacting brands on social media this holiday season (Sprout Social)

16 stats that show branded content works

Core retail sales inch down 0.3% in October

Labor costs show surprise decline in the third quarter

Omnichannel loyalty: Crafting a seamless customer experience

3 reasons customer journeys are the key to better experiences and profits

Continuous improvement and innovation: Successful customer journey operations

The email marketer’s guide to effective marketing automation

4 tips for auditing your marketing automation program

How to build a social media marketing strategy: 8 simple steps (AMA)

36 best social media marketing platforms for 2024

Social media marketing: The ultimate guide (Hubspot)