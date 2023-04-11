 Consumer Marketing News, Views, and Reviews: April 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg | 991 Reads | 2 Shares

Welcome to the April edition of the Franchise Marketing & Leadership Report! Predictions for franchise marketing in a tumultuous global economy are all over the map. Regardless, you still can manage what goes on inside your four walls… or in your fleet of vans. If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketing leaders looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

National Retail Federation Projects Solid Retail Sales Growth for 2023

QSR Category Continued To Recover in February

Survey: Marketers Are Feeling the Impact of Inflation

4 Ways AI Is Changing Content Creation and Marketing

Are ChatGPT’s New Plugins a Threat To Google Search?

Study: Understanding the Current State of the Pipeline (Ascend2 & RevSure)

Gartner: What the Best Digital Brands Do Differently—Optimize Your Digital Performance

10 Social Media Myths Hurting Your Business (Infographic)

14 Drive-Thru Ordering Mistakes Consumers Are Probably Making

McDonald’s Adds Geofencing To Know When Mobile Order Customers Are 3 Minutes Away

Ticket for Coffee Shop Frustration: Ordering Black Coffee

11 Digitally Native Retailers Are at Risk of Bankruptcy

TikTok Fined $15.9 Million in the UK for Allowing Access to Underage Users

Scam Alert: AI Tricksters Can Financially Destroy Your Business

 

Published: April 11th, 2023

