Consumer Marketing News, Views, and Reviews: June 2023
Welcome to the June edition of FCXR, the Franchise Consumer Experience Report! If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketers looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
Nielsen’s 2023 Annual Marketing Report
LinkedIn Publishes Inaugural Report on the State of B2B Marketing
Social Media Examiner’s 15th Annual Social Media Marketing Report
NFIB: Small-Business Owners Express Great Concern for Future Business Conditions
What’s Next for AI and Marketing? Adweek Contributors Weigh In
Effective Content Marketing Strategies for Franchise Owners
How Next-Generation AI Will Make Customer Service More Customer-Friendly
The Decline of the Five-Day Commute Is a Boon to Suburban Retail
Customer Service: Combining Automation and AI with the Human Touch
Why Precision CTV Is Essential for DTC Brands
Wendy’s Partners with Pipedream To Test Industry-First Underground Delivery System
