 Consumer Marketing News, Views, and Reviews: May 2023
By: Eddy Goldberg | 291 Reads |

Welcome to the May edition of the Franchise Marketing & Leadership Report! This month we feature several articles on third-party cookies and consumer data privacy, an ongoing dilemma for consumer marketers. (We’ll take a look into AI and ChatGPT when the current hyperbole settles some.) If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketing leaders looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…

Tennessee and Montana To Enact Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Bills

Third-Party Data in a Privacy-Centric World (Study)

Why Customer Data Is the Holy Grail of Restaurant Success

Cytrio Launches Privacy UX Platform To Help Businesses Navigate Data Privacy Laws

Third-Party Data Remains an Integral Part of Digital Marketing (Study)

Culture, Data, and Insights: The Three Pillars of CX Success

Using AI To Translate Human Language Into Data

Sweetgreen Debuts $10/Month Loyalty Program

KBP Brands Rolls Out SMS Marketing to Its 847 KFC Stores

Email Marketing Strategy: Cultivating Prospects With Content

The State of Guest Experience in Fast Casual (Report)

White Castle Embraces AI, Robotics To Improve Customer Experience

Tim Hortons Hatches Plan To Build U.S. Brand Recognition

Starbucks and the Coffee Sector are Buzzing

Could Plant-Based Meats Spark the Next Quick-Service Battle?

Published: May 8th, 2023

