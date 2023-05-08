Consumer Marketing News, Views, and Reviews: May 2023
Welcome to the May edition of the Franchise Marketing & Leadership Report! This month we feature several articles on third-party cookies and consumer data privacy, an ongoing dilemma for consumer marketers. (We’ll take a look into AI and ChatGPT when the current hyperbole settles some.) If you have news items, trends, reports, or studies you think will be useful to franchise consumer marketing leaders looking to navigate 2023, please forward them our way! And now, the news…
Tennessee and Montana To Enact Comprehensive Consumer Privacy Bills
Third-Party Data in a Privacy-Centric World (Study)
Why Customer Data Is the Holy Grail of Restaurant Success
Cytrio Launches Privacy UX Platform To Help Businesses Navigate Data Privacy Laws
Third-Party Data Remains an Integral Part of Digital Marketing (Study)
Culture, Data, and Insights: The Three Pillars of CX Success
Using AI To Translate Human Language Into Data
Sweetgreen Debuts $10/Month Loyalty Program
KBP Brands Rolls Out SMS Marketing to Its 847 KFC Stores
Email Marketing Strategy: Cultivating Prospects With Content
The State of Guest Experience in Fast Casual (Report)
White Castle Embraces AI, Robotics To Improve Customer Experience
Tim Hortons Hatches Plan To Build U.S. Brand Recognition
Starbucks and the Coffee Sector are Buzzing
Could Plant-Based Meats Spark the Next Quick-Service Battle?
