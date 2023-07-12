Content Marketing Skills You Need Today--and for the Next 5 Years

Jodi Harris, director of content strategy at the Content Marketing Institute (CMI), asked this year’s Content Marketing World presenters which skills they thought will help content marketers meet not only today’s challenges, but the unexpected developments of the next 5 years.

As Harris writes, “The full range of answers includes unique takes, unexpected advice, and helpful reminders about content marketing skills to carry you today and through 2028.” AI, of course, took center stage in this year’s responses.

In contrast to the expected AI-heavy responses, Harris included the stats from last year’s 2023 Content Marketing Career and Salary Outlook. Since this was done before ChatGPT and GAI variations appeared on the scene, these five skills from last year’s report were:

• SEO (53%)

• Data analytics (48%)

• Integration of new technologies (46%)

• Writing and editing (40%)

• Audio/video creation (34%)

In addition to advice on GAI and its present and future variations, responses from the presenters covered a wide range of topics that included:

• Data privacy, strategy, and innovation

• Customer-centricity, resilience, and adaptability

• A test-learn-adapt mindset

• Bravery and risk tolerance

• Workload management and burnout avoidance

• Behavioral-science-backed messaging

• Differentiated writing

• Tagging for audience segments

• Outcome-driven data analysis

• Invest in your future marketing success

For the full list of topics and each presenter’s comments on them, view the full article here.