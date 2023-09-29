Crisis Communication at Premium Service Brands

We asked Mark Montini, Chief Marketing Officer at Premium Service Brands, “What are the key parts of your crisis communication plan and how do you implement them?”

At Premium Service Brands (PSB), we don’t sweat the small stuff. We take steps to avoid turning a problem into a crisis by taking a case-by-case approach to crisis management.

Crisis communication plans provide a framework for effective and timely communication to manage the impact of a crisis on an organization’s reputation, stakeholders, and operations. Proponents of crisis management plans believe they help companies navigate emergencies effectively.

Based on my experience, using a standard crisis communication plan can do more harm than good. One of the most common mistakes people in my position make is turning a small problem with temporary negative effects into a large issue with long-term consequences. About 99% of the so-called crises people talk about are just problems. And here’s the thing about problems: They don’t always have one-size-fits-all solutions. Following a rigid plan can backfire and turn a minor issue into a full-blown crisis. Not every problem requires an exaggerated response. If you’re not careful, you might end up making a big fuss over something that doesn’t deserve it.

Our philosophy at PSB is to have fun, be healthy, and live well. We’ve built a strong foundation of honesty and integrity and strive for continuous improvement. When faced with a challenge, we focus on being proactive, agile, and adaptable. Every problem provides a learning opportunity and a chance to change the narrative. By closely monitoring the changing landscape, being responsive to customer needs, and leveraging our strengths, we can turn problems into opportunities, allowing us to thrive in the face of adversity.

After determining how we can grow from a problem, my team works internally to ensure that everyone aligns with our message. Having corporate alignment limits any detrimental impact and creates a shared voice. Consistent messaging also helps maintain the morale and productivity of our corporate team and franchisees.

Once we’re all on the same page, it may be necessary to communicate with our franchisees or customers. How we relay our message depends on the scope of the issue and is another reason we tailor our response to the problem at hand. The common crisis response strategy is to send a press release. But a press release can turn a tier-one problem into a tier-four response. Choosing the most effective way to communicate with our stakeholders ensures we stay true to our promises and deliver the right message.

Customer service is ingrained in everything we do. Adopting a positive approach to problem-solving helps us navigate challenges and find solutions that keep our customers satisfied.

(Editor: PSB’s nine home services brands are 360 Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise & Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works Junk Removal, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan.)