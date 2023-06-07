Crunch Fitness Multi-Unit Operator Readies Newest Location

CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a Crunch Fitness multi-unit franchisee, will open its next location in Winter Garden, Florida. CR Fitness Holdings currently operates Crunch locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas.

Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson are the operators behind CR Fitness Holdings. Combined, the partners have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Winter Garden," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone."

The new Crunch Winter Garden will be the sixth Crunch Fitness location in the Orlando metropolitan area and is scheduled to open this summer.