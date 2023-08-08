 Denny's Wins Coveted Overall Innovation Award for Marketing Leadership
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Denny's Wins Coveted Overall Innovation Award for Marketing Leadership

By: Kerry Pipes | 224 Reads |

Denny's Wins Coveted Overall Innovation Award for Marketing Leadership

By feeding disaster survivors with its unique Mobile Relief Diner, Denny’s claimed the Overall Award for Franchise Marketing Leadership in 2023 in Franchise Update Media’s Annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest. The award was announced at the annual Franchise Customer Experience Conference this summer.

There was a crowded field of entries but Denny’s took home the award this year for its Mobile Relief Diner, a 53-foot restaurant on wheels created exclusively to serve hot meals to people in need.

“’We love to feed people’ is our brand purpose,” said Paul Spencer, the Mobile Relief Diner program director. “It’s what drives us to do what we do each and every day. And the MRD is the personification of this purpose.”

The brand was recognized with two individual awards—Best PR Campaign and Cause Marketing Champion–both helping the restaurant chain ultimately get the nod as Overall Winner for Marketing Leadership.

The Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner was created to feed people in communities following natural disasters or other crises. The 53-foot semi-tractor trailer with full kitchen allows team members to quickly reach anywhere in the U.S. to feed those in need with warm meals. 

“We measure our success by the number of people we touch each year and by the responses we get from those we have helped,” Spencer said.  “While in Cape Coral, Florida, for Hurricane Ian, a woman who came every day with her children expressed her sadness that it was our last day since she would miss having a hot breakfast for her children each morning. That’s what true success looks like—making a difference in people’s lives.”

Since the vehicle was launched in 2017, the Mobile Relief Diner has traveled more than 51,000 miles and served almost 102,000 meals to those affected by natural disasters, including hurricanes Harvey, Ida, and Ian, the wildfire in Paradise City, California, tornadoes in Nashville, and flooding in Kentucky.

Published: August 8th, 2023

Share this Feature

Scooter's Coffee
SPONSORED CONTENT
Scooter's Coffee
SPONSORED CONTENT
Scooter's Coffee
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

PetWellClinic
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Franchise Leadership & Development Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
OCT 18-20TH, 2023

Hub by Thryv is an end-to-end client experience platform custom-built for franchises. Its ready-to-use business apps help franchisees view their...
Learn More
ApplePie Capital provides a fresh new approach to franchise financing that is focused on your growth and success.
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters