Denson Signs 70-Store Deal With Port of Subs

Bryan Denson, a military veteran and entrepreneur, signed a 70-unit regional development deal to bring Port of Subs to the greater Washington, D.C., area.

The regional development agreement will target key cities around Arlington, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland, and will eventually bring the brand to the National Harbor area. Denson aims to open the first location in Arlington by May with plans to bring dozens more to communities throughout the D.C. metropolitan region over the next decade.

Denson has extensive experience in startup ventures in the D.C. area. With plans to establish a culture of giving back within his team, Denson envisions Port of Subs becoming more than just a sandwich shop, but a hub for inclusiveness, community support, and mentorship.

"Port of Subs' values of integrity and excellence align perfectly with the approach I've taken throughout my career," Denson said. "After serving in the Air Force and working with national security organizations, I knew I wanted to build something impactful in my next chapter. Port of Subs stood out because of its commitment to both quality food and fostering a community atmosphere. I'm looking forward to bringing these new locations to Washington, D.C., and creating a positive impact across the area."

This agreement will officially bring Port of Subs to the Mid-Atlantic region, a strategic target market for the brand, which has a strong West Coast presence.

"Bringing Port of Subs to the nation's capital is a significant milestone for us," said Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs. "Bryan's deep-rooted experience and dedication to community building make him the ideal development partner to lead our brand into this iconic market. We look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership as he establishes our presence in Washington, D.C."