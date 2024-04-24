DND Group To Open 10 Noodles & Company Units

DND Group agreed to acquire six Noodles & Company locations and open a total of 10 new restaurants in the Portland, Oregon, area.

DND Group is led by Dara Dejbakhsh, president and CEO. She is a longtime restaurant operator with more 43 years of experience in the restaurant and franchising industry. Founded in 2007, DND Group Inc. operates 56 restaurants across nine states. Its current brand portfolio includes Dairy Queen, Zaxby's, Taco John's, and Paris Baguette.

"We are excited to add Noodles to our portfolio of brands and bring the brand's globally inspired dishes and flavors to Portland and the surrounding areas," Dejbakhsh said. "With this new franchise agreement, we are looking forward to further growing Noodles in the Pacific Northwest, where we already successfully operate our other brands. Noodles is one of the strongest brands in the fast-casual space, showcasing remarkable leadership in menu innovation and its people-centric approach."

The six-unit franchise agreement is an exclusive development in some of the most populous cities in Oregon, including Portland, Eugene, Bend, and Yakima-Kennewick-Pasco.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DND Group, Inc., which reflects significant progress towards our goal of establishing an even stronger Noodles presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Drew Madsen, CEO of Noodles & Company. "DND Group, Inc. has a strong history of exceptional operations, with a team of highly qualified operators, making them an ideal partner to bring the Noodles & Company brand to more communities in Oregon."