"Do Well To Do Good" Drives Success for This Bach to Rock Franchisee Couple

Why do prospective franchisees choose service brands? Plenty of reasons!

As we regularly point out in this newsletter’s biweekly roundup of service brand deals: “Selling points include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home.”

What’s missing from the above is that intangible called “passion.” Passion is what helps candidates cross the finish line at discovery day. Passion fuels all those late-night and weekend hours, especially for new franchisees. Passion means providing jobs, helping communities, and building a legacy.

Two Bach to Rock franchisees—Marc and Lisa Salzman, owners of Bach to Rock Denville in New Jersey—check all the boxes. In this profile, they provide both practical and inspiring advice based on their experiences since opening their franchise in 2018. Their reasons for their success translate easily to brands in other industries.

The Salzmans live by the credo, “Do well to do good,” inspired by Lisa’s father, George Toth, who influenced the lives of many of the college students he taught during his more than 30-year career in higher education. He also volunteered for several causes and organizations in his community.

In fact, Lisa says, “Bach to Rock Denville is owned and operated by Grandpa George’s Opus, Inc., in memory of my dad. We wanted to continue his legacy, and Bach to Rock was the perfect avenue for us because it combines community, education, business, technology, and the opportunity to ‘Do well to do good.’”

Each brings a wealth of complementary experience to the business. Lisa earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international studies and pursued a successful career in leadership, marketing, and communications in New York. Her strengths in building and cultivating strong teams and work cultures have been a key factor in their franchising success.

Marc always was a music fan, playing trumpet, piano, and guitar. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, and later earned his MBA at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He continues his work in the high-tech software industry and is actively involved in the school.

Marc is passionate about technology, business, entrepreneurship, working with kids, and community-building. “Owning a Bach to Rock has brought together all these elements into a single business experience, plus we have the ability to change lives and give back,” he says.

Success factors

First, hiring the right people and treating them as if they’re your family, they say. “We genuinely care about our team, our teachers, our students, and our members. At the core, music education is a people business, and the key to success comes down to building strong relationships.”

Second, is building a strong culture, which takes effort and time. “You must put your heart into it,” they say. “Create a space for employees and students to be their authentic self. Take time to get to know your team, your teachers, your students, and their families! Celebrate birthdays, go to their gigs, their performances. Pay attention to who they are and what they love.”

“We always wanted to create and build something that was meaningful and linked to our community,” says Lisa. After 6 years, they’ve checked that box, too!

Since launching in 2007, Bach to Rock has instructed more 170,000 aspiring musicians. The brand currently 56 music schools, 44 of which are franchisee-owned.

A more in-depth profile is available here.