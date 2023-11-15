Dog daycare owners dive into 3-unit Sip Fresh deal

Family business owners, Brittany, Bryson, and Risa Berryman, agreed to a three-unit deal to bring Sip Fresh to Orange County, California.

“We saw what CEO Sharon Arthofer was able to accomplish with several national franchise brands as a multi-unit operator, and we value the firsthand ownership experience she carried over into building Sip Fresh,” said Bryson Berryman. “We think this is a huge opportunity and a fantastic way to expand our business portfolio. It’s really special that we get to be a part of this and do it together.”

Brittany and Bryson Berryman have an extensive background in owning, operating, and managing a 24/7 dog daycare and boarding business. For nearly a decade, they have successfully led 30 team members that care for more than 100 dogs on a daily basis.

“My brother and I founded and have successfully operated our current business for the last eight years and know the time and thoughtfulness that it takes to optimize a business model. We were impressed by the simple operations, low labor model, experienced management team, and high profit potential we can take advantage of as franchisees with Sip Fresh,” said Brittany Berryman. “We are eager to introduce this delicious, fresh new concept to Orange County and watch as customers delight in a variety of fresh fruit juices and specialty drinks.”

The pair’s mom, Risa Berryman, will also be involved in the new business venture and brings her own entrepreneurial and leadership background to her role. From running a family-owned business to holding leadership positions for a variety of philanthropic organizations, she has a unique perspective on how to navigate operations and build a strong network within the community.

Sip Fresh is a growing beverage concept that offers a variety of refreshing and flavorful fresh-fruit-based juices, teas, and specialty drinks. The first store opened in 2017.

“We are ecstatic to bring on the Berryman family to introduce Sip Fresh in Orange County,” said Sharon Arthofer, founder and CEO of Sip Fresh. “The Berryman’s significant achievement in building a business from the ground up has given them the determination and competence to drive their new venture toward success.”