Dogtopia Multi-Unit Operator Signs Deal to Open 3 Ziebart Locations

Christopher King spent more than two decades in the corporate sector before becoming a franchisee with dog daycare brand Dogtopia in the Houston market in 2017. He has two locations open and is preparing to launch a third. Now he’s become a multi-brand franchisee courtesy of a new development deal he signed with Ziebart that will see him open three of the automotive appearance and protection services brand’s locations in Houston in the next five years.

King won’t be the first Ziebart operator in the Lone Star state but he will be first in the Houston market. He likens his latest endeavor to when he brought Dogtopia to the market. He plans to use his experience with competitive marketing techniques to jumpstart brand recognition.

“The Houston community is passionate when it comes to caring for vehicles and pets,” said King. “I’ve found people tend to give the same love to their trucks as they do to their pets, and that's where I think these two concepts – as different as they seem – really go hand-in-hand. You put your dog in your car, it’s going to get dirty and you need a place to take it to get it cleaned.”

King’s stepson, Anthony, will serve as general manager and run the daily operations for the Ziebart locations.