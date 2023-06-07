 Doherty Enterprises to Grow JINYA Ramen Bar in New York Area
Mega-brand operator Doherty Enterprises is set to bring JINYA Ramen Bar locations to New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. In a statement, the ramen brand said the partnership will “align with JINYA’s dedication to delivering quality with Doherty Enterprises' extensive experience and strong presence in the restaurant industry.”

Doherty Enterprises was founded in 1985 and the multi-unit franchise operator now has more than 130 restaurant locations in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Georgia. Its holdings include brands such as Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, and Chevys Fresh Mex, as well as its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also operates 11 Sola Salon Studios locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

“We are incredibly excited to bring JINYA Ramen Bar to the New York DMA,” said Tim Doherty, president & CEO of Doherty Enterprises. “JINYA offers fantastic food, from their slow-simmered ramen to their incredible and unique small plates. With its cool, modern, yet warm environment and vibe, as well as an impressive support network for its franchisees, JINYA is a natural fit for Doherty Enterprises.”

Published: June 7th, 2023

