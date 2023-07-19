Donatos Inks 10-Store Deal in Oklahoma with Expansion Plans for Northwest Arkansas

Donatos, the Ohio-based fast casual pizza chain, recently signed a 10-store agreement in Oklahoma, which will be serviced out of the greater Oklahoma City area for distribution. The first store will open in August in Edmond. The franchisee group is led by restaurant industry veteran Pattye Moore, former interim CEO at Red Robin and former Sonic Drive-In president, and operating partners Matt and Will McLain, sons of former Sonic President Scott McLain.

This agreement, says the company, also opens northwest Arkansas for expansion. “These two markets complement each other well, and we are excited to see what it will bring to this region,” said Kevin King, president of Donatos. “The more stores we have serviced from a single distribution center, the more efficient our model is from an overall business standpoint.”

Donatos anticipates six to 10 locations, including Red Robin nests, to come to northwest Arkansas with the ability to expand further in the future.

Donatos has more than 450 locations in 27 states, including 173 traditional Donatos restaurants. Donatos and Red Robin have partnered to provide a scaled-down Donatos pizza menu alongside Red Robin’s burgers in more than 250 Red Robin restaurants.