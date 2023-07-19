 Donatos Inks 10-Store Deal in Oklahoma with Expansion Plans for Northwest Arkansas
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Donatos Inks 10-Store Deal in Oklahoma with Expansion Plans for Northwest Arkansas

By: M. Scott Morris | 187 Reads | 1 Shares

Donatos Inks 10-Store Deal in Oklahoma with Expansion Plans for Northwest Arkansas

Donatos, the Ohio-based fast casual pizza chain, recently signed a 10-store agreement in Oklahoma, which will be serviced out of the greater Oklahoma City area for distribution. The first store will open in August in Edmond. The franchisee group is led by restaurant industry veteran Pattye Moore, former interim CEO at Red Robin and former Sonic Drive-In president, and operating partners Matt and Will McLain, sons of former Sonic President Scott McLain.

This agreement, says the company, also opens northwest Arkansas for expansion. “These two markets complement each other well, and we are excited to see what it will bring to this region,” said Kevin King, president of Donatos. “The more stores we have serviced from a single distribution center, the more efficient our model is from an overall business standpoint.”

Donatos anticipates six to 10 locations, including Red Robin nests, to come to northwest Arkansas with the ability to expand further in the future.

Donatos has more than 450 locations in 27 states, including 173 traditional Donatos restaurants. Donatos and Red Robin have partnered to provide a scaled-down Donatos pizza menu alongside Red Robin’s burgers in more than 250 Red Robin restaurants.

 

Published: July 19th, 2023

Share this Feature

Scooter's Coffee
SPONSORED CONTENT
Scooter's Coffee
SPONSORED CONTENT
Scooter's Coffee
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Twin Peaks
SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

The Joint Corp.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Charleys Philly Steaks
Charleys Philly Steaks is the #1 Cheesesteak Franchise in The World. We offer delicious, made-to-order food that is affordable without sacrificing...
Cash Required:
$175,000
Request Info
Learn More
Capital Tacos
Join one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurants with excellent financial potential, multiple business models to choose from, and an all-start...
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters