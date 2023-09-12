Don't get trapped in the 'Performance Paradox'

Owners and managers understand that adding more franchise locations to the portfolio requires a team effort. However, it can be difficult to get everyone pulling in the same direction.

Writing for smartbrief.com, Eduardo Briceno, the author of The Performance Paradox: Turning the Power of Mindset into Action, identified the “performance paradox.” In the sports world and in business, people who focus solely on executing can find their productivity slipping because they don’t spend time correcting and learning from their mistakes. They’re so focused on doing things that they don’t stop to think about how to do them.

For a franchisee looking to open new units, execution is crucial. But it’s also important to teach staff members how to be better at whatever jobs need to be done. Briceno offers three suggestions:

1. Set the stage. Teach staff members about how learning impacts performance. Improvement doesn’t come only from working hard. Progress comes from deliberate practice.

2. Establish systems and habits. People don’t learn simply by doing but can learn while doing. Adopt strategies, develop habits, and implement systems that prioritize everyday learning as part of the workday.

3. Model learning. There’s a big difference between being a learner and a know-it-all. When leaders are learning new things, let staff members see the process in action. It cultivates an environment where learning is expected and appreciated.

Working hard isn’t the same as working effectively. People can work themselves into corners. The leader’s job is to look ahead and decide the best course forward for the business. It’s also the leader’s job to teach employees how to get there.