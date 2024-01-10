Duo bringing youth sports to Las Vegas and Cape Coral, Florida

Husband-and-wife duo Kevin and Dawn Bradford will operate three locations of Soccer Stars and three Amazing Athletes.

The Bradfords have been a part of the children's sports industry for more than a decade and recently converted their previous soccer program to Soccer Stars. The duo plans to have four new locations in Las Vegas—two Soccer Stars and two Amazing Athletes locations. Additionally, they plan to open one of each program in the Cape Coral, Florida, area.

In Las Vegas, the Bradfords began their independent children's soccer program in 2012 with the goal of teaching children to have a passion and love for the sport. Prior to opening their business, Kevin grew up in the sports world, and his mother was a recreational director.

"We cannot wait to expand our business throughout Las Vegas and to grow the brand to a new area in Cape Coral," he said. "Growing up in sports, there are many life lessons and values that carry with you to adulthood. We are so excited to be working with Youth Athletes United in assisting us with our growth and increasing our offerings for more various sports opportunities for children."

Soccer Stars and Amazing Athletes are part of the Youth Athletes United portfolio of youth sports brands that offer educational athletics programs.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Kevin and Dawn Bradford as we expand our children's sports service offerings to Las Vegas and Cape Coral," said Adam Geisler, co-founder and CEO of Youth Athletes United. "This development is unique as we are adding six new locations to two different markets across the country and offering both Soccer Stars and Amazing Athletes with its distinct and particular course curriculum and classes. We are looking to further grow Youth Athletes United as we continue our nationwide expansion and provide more outlets for children to develop skills in a fun, non-competitive, educational environment."