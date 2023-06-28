DYNE Hospitality Group Opens it 100th Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Multi-unit Tropical Smoothie Cafe operator DYNE Hospitality Group has just opened its 100th location, a milestone for the company. The new location opened June 23 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“From day one, our mission at DYNE Hospitality Group has always been to create opportunities and engage with the community around us,” said Nick Crouch, co-CEO and co-founder of DYNE Hospitality Group. “Reaching this momentous opening wouldn’t be possible without the continued support from Tropical Smoothie Cafe and we are endlessly thankful to be able to grow with such an iconic brand. I know everyone at DYNE has put in the necessary hard work and made sacrifices to bring this dream to life, and this is certainly an emotional achievement as we look toward our next milestone.”

DYNE Hospitality Group was co-founded by Nick Crouch and Glen Johnson. Crouch has held several operational roles within the restaurant industry and is an entrepreneur at heart. He fell in love with Tropical Smoothie Cafe when he first visited the location in St. John’s, Florida and went on to buy it from the owners. Johnson has a background in commercial real estate and operations. In 2017, the pair merged their companies and became business partners.

Crouch and Johnson have a reputation for building top-notch facilities on prime real estate and maintaining exceptional operations, and have been recognized by Tropical Smoothie Cafe as the brand’s “Franchisee of the Year” and “Developer of the Year” award winners.