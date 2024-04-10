Employer News and Trends for April 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
How Companies Are Struggling To Retain Talent in a Tight Labor Market and Growing Employee Mobility
Best New Employee Onboarding Software for HR in 2024
HR Software for Small Business: 11 Best Employee Management Tools
Indeed Aims To Streamline the Hiring Process with Launch of Smart Sourcing
How the Types of Employee Benefits Offered Play a Critical Role in Recruiting Top Talent
California Introduces “Right To Disconnect” Bill for Workers During Non-Working Hours
5 Ways Fast-Food Restaurants in California Are Cutting Costs To Cover the New $20 Minimum Wage
ADP: Private Sector Employment Added 184,000 Jobs in March; Annual Pay Rose 5.1%
Hiring Boom Continues With 275,000 Jobs Added; Unemployment ticked higher to 3.9%
US Job Openings Rise Modestly to 8.8M in February in Strong Labor Market
Navigating AI in the Workplace and Recruitment (Legal)
How Recruiting Automation and AI Boost Hiring Success
19 Examples of AI in HR and Recruiting
Responsible AI in Recruitment Guidance Published in UK
Mapped: The Industry Hiring the Most People in Every Country
Starbucks Middle East Franchisee, Alshaya Group, Lays Off Thousands in Response to Gaza Boycotts
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$50,000
$1,500,000