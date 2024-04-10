 Employer News and Trends for April 2024
Employer News and Trends for April 2024

By: Eddy Goldberg | 310 Reads |

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

How Companies Are Struggling To Retain Talent in a Tight Labor Market and Growing Employee Mobility

Best New Employee Onboarding Software for HR in 2024

HR Software for Small Business: 11 Best Employee Management Tools

Indeed Aims To Streamline the Hiring Process with Launch of Smart Sourcing

How the Types of Employee Benefits Offered Play a Critical Role in Recruiting Top Talent

California Introduces “Right To Disconnect” Bill for Workers During Non-Working Hours

5 Ways Fast-Food Restaurants in California Are Cutting Costs To Cover the New $20 Minimum Wage

ADP: Private Sector Employment Added 184,000 Jobs in March; Annual Pay Rose 5.1%

Hiring Boom Continues With 275,000 Jobs Added; Unemployment ticked higher to 3.9%

US Job Openings Rise Modestly to 8.8M in February in Strong Labor Market

Navigating AI in the Workplace and Recruitment (Legal)

How Recruiting Automation and AI Boost Hiring Success

19 Examples of AI in HR and Recruiting

Responsible AI in Recruitment Guidance Published in UK

Mapped: The Industry Hiring the Most People in Every Country

Starbucks Middle East Franchisee, Alshaya Group, Lays Off Thousands in Response to Gaza Boycotts

Published: April 10th, 2024

