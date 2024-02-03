Employer News and Trends for February Show a Mixed Outlook for 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
Why Future Workplace Tools Can't Ignore the User Experience (UX)
California’s QSR Wage Hike Brings Layoffs, Uncertainty, Price Hikes
Retail Report: Healthy Labor Market and Rising Wages Are Keeping Americans Shopping
Consumer Group Claims Starbucks’ App “Traps” Users for $900 Million in Unspent Funds
N.Y. Bill Would Ban Chick-fil-A’s Sunday Closings at Thruway Rest Stops for Future Restaurants
Raydiant’s QSR & Fast Casual Report Offers 6 Actionable Takeaways for 2024
Randstaad’s Report on the Global Talent Scarcity Highlights 10 Trends for Employers
Many Employers Remain Committed to DEI, Despite Backlash
First Female Entrepreneur in Wetzel's Pretzels “Access To Equity” Program Is Opening a Franchise
Hamra Enterprises, a Multi-Brand Franchisee Pays Student Employees To Do Homework at Work and Rewards Good Grades
To Retain Workers, a Majority of Employers Will Change Their Leave Programs in Next 2 Years
Chipotle Seeks To Hire 19,000 with New Benefits Aimed To Attract Younger Workers
U.K. Sees Surge in Flexible Work Models with 72% of Employers on Board
80% of Organizations Will Track Their Employee Office Attendance in 2024
