 Employer News and Trends for July 2024
By: Kevin Behan | 695 Reads | 2 Shares

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

NLRB's Decision To Drop Joint-Employer Effort is a "Landmark Victory"

Economists Wonder How Much US Labor Market Will Cool

New Overtime Pay Rule Set To Boost US Workers' Earnings

SCOTUS Ruling Poses Challenges for Department of Labor Overtime Rule

US Economy Added $206,000 Jobs in June

Walmart and McDonald's Turn Job Training into College Credits

Six Ways California's New Minimum Wage for Fast Food Workers Will Hurt Franchisees and Consumers

US Labor Market Steadily Easing Despite Rise in Job Openings

District Court To Reconsider Department of Labor's Rule for Retirement Plans

US Workers Are Now Less Inclined To Quit 

How To Onboard So Employees Will Stay

Study Reveals How Much California Minimum Wage Affects Restaurants

 

Published: August 1st, 2024

