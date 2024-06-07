Employer News and Trends for June 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
Job Openings Fall to 3-Year Low as the U.S. Economy Continues To Slow
Attracting and Retaining Employees in a Post-Pandemic Workplace
Why Chipotle Keeps Evolving Its Employee Benefits
15 Employee Productivity Statistics You Want To Know
The College Job Market Offers a Warning Sign to the U.S. Labor Market
IFA Joins Business Coalition Suing OSHA Over Its New Walkaround Rule
The FTC Noncompete Ban Was Long Overdue (Harvard Business Review)
Employer Group Asks the IRS To Ease Health Paperwork
How AI Is Breaking the Hiring Process (Podcast)
DOL to Recovery Employers: Be Prepared To Avoid Wage Violations Before Disasters Strike
ADP: Private Sector Employment Rose by 152,000 in May; Annual Pay Up 5%
Job Market: Companies Are Hiring Fewer Grads, Rethinking Needs for Entry-Level Talent
Hardee’s & Carl’s Jr. Roll Out AI at Its Drive-Thrus
Coffee Chain Bitty & Beau’s (20 Units) Sets the Bar for Hiring the Disabled
