 Employer News and Trends for June 2024
By: Kevin Behan | 253 Reads |

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

Job Openings Fall to 3-Year Low as the U.S. Economy Continues To Slow

Attracting and Retaining Employees in a Post-Pandemic Workplace

Why Chipotle Keeps Evolving Its Employee Benefits

15 Employee Productivity Statistics You Want To Know

The College Job Market Offers a Warning Sign to the U.S. Labor Market

IFA Joins Business Coalition Suing OSHA Over Its New Walkaround Rule

The FTC Noncompete Ban Was Long Overdue (Harvard Business Review)

Employer Group Asks the IRS To Ease Health Paperwork

How AI Is Breaking the Hiring Process (Podcast)

DOL to Recovery Employers: Be Prepared To Avoid Wage Violations Before Disasters Strike

ADP: Private Sector Employment Rose by 152,000 in May; Annual Pay Up 5%

Job Market: Companies Are Hiring Fewer Grads, Rethinking Needs for Entry-Level Talent

Hardee’s & Carl’s Jr. Roll Out AI at Its Drive-Thrus

Coffee Chain Bitty & Beau’s (20 Units) Sets the Bar for Hiring the Disabled

Published: June 7th, 2024

