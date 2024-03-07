Employer News and Trends for March 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
2024 U.S. Labor Market Forecast: Hiring Expected To Slow, Unemployment To Rise
Nestle, P&G, and Walmart Reveal Their 2024 Talent Retention Secrets
Dozens of KFC, Taco Bell and Dairy Queen Franchises Are Using AI To Track Workers
3 in 10 Hiring Managers Say They Avoid Hiring Gen Z Candidates
4 in 10 Gen Zers Say They’ve Experienced Bullying Since RTO
Survey: 1 in 10 Managers “Sick Shame” Visibly Unwell Workers They Encouraged To Come Into Office
How To Re-Engage Younger Workers Disillusioned With Their Jobs
Glassdoor’s Annual List of the 100 Best Places to Work
WalletHub’s Generational Finances Survey
Starbucks and Union Organization Reach Milestone Agreement
