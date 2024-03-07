 Employer News and Trends for March 2024
Employer News and Trends for March 2024

By: Eddy Goldberg | 135 Reads |

Employer News and Trends for March 2024

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

2024 U.S. Labor Market Forecast: Hiring Expected To Slow, Unemployment To Rise

Nestle, P&G, and Walmart Reveal Their 2024 Talent Retention Secrets

Dozens of KFC, Taco Bell and Dairy Queen Franchises Are Using AI To Track Workers

3 in 10 Hiring Managers Say They Avoid Hiring Gen Z Candidates

4 in 10 Gen Zers Say They’ve Experienced Bullying Since RTO

Survey: 1 in 10 Managers “Sick Shame” Visibly Unwell Workers They Encouraged To Come Into Office

How To Re-Engage Younger Workers Disillusioned With Their Jobs

Glassdoor’s Annual List of the 100 Best Places to Work

WalletHub’s Generational Finances Survey

Starbucks and Union Organization Reach Milestone Agreement

Published: March 7th, 2024

