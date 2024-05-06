Employer News and Trends for May 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
What Is the Impact of the FTC’s Final Ruling on Noncompetes on Franchisors and Franchisees?
Federal Noncompete Ban Said To Reshape U.S. Job Market and Create Rifts Between Employees and Employers
IFA and Allies Urge Biden To Sign Legislation Rescinding Expanded Joint Employer Rule
How To Avoid Role Duplication When Growing a Business
More Companies Experimenting with a Four-Day Workweek To Attract & Retain Employees
Is Neurodivergence a Reason to Grant RTO Exceptions?
Positive Work Culture Provides “Emotional Paycheck,” but Gen Z Values Flexible Schedules More
Top Franchises for Women Based on Franchisee Satisfaction
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Franchise Employs Baristas with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
AtWork Franchisee Helps Former Prisoner Find Employment, Says People Deserve Second Chance
Marine Corps Veteran Paints New Life for Himself as a Franchise Owner
After 40 Years with Big Boy in Bismarck, N.D., Don Brandt Is Big Boy’s Longest Employee
Building Your Dream Team: Hiring and Training Strategies for a Successful Cleaning Franchise
How Much Does Cell Phone Use Zap Workplace Productivity?
