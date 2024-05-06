 Employer News and Trends for May 2024
By: Paige Feigenbaum | 332 Reads |

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

What Is the Impact of the FTC’s Final Ruling on Noncompetes on Franchisors and Franchisees?

Federal Noncompete Ban Said To Reshape U.S. Job Market and Create Rifts Between Employees and Employers

IFA and Allies Urge Biden To Sign Legislation Rescinding Expanded Joint Employer Rule

How To Avoid Role Duplication When Growing a Business

More Companies Experimenting with a Four-Day Workweek To Attract & Retain Employees

Is Neurodivergence a Reason to Grant RTO Exceptions?

Positive Work Culture Provides “Emotional Paycheck,” but Gen Z Values Flexible Schedules More

Top Franchises for Women Based on Franchisee Satisfaction

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Franchise Employs Baristas with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities

AtWork Franchisee Helps Former Prisoner Find Employment, Says People Deserve Second Chance

Marine Corps Veteran Paints New Life for Himself as a Franchise Owner

After 40 Years with Big Boy in Bismarck, N.D., Don Brandt Is Big Boy’s Longest Employee

Building Your Dream Team: Hiring and Training Strategies for a Successful Cleaning Franchise

How Much Does Cell Phone Use Zap Workplace Productivity?

Published: May 6th, 2024

