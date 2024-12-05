Employer News and Trends for November 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
Texas Judge Overturns Biden-era Overtime Rule
California Voters Narrowly Reject $18 Minimum Wage Increase
IFA Applauds Veto of Job Killing Minneapolis Labor Standards Board
Restaurants Look To Navigate Tight Labor Market
Lori Chavez-DeRemer Picked for Labor Secretary
Arizona Businesses Worry Immigration Proposal on Ballot Would Worsen Worker Shortage
Boeing To Lay Off 2,500 Workers as Part of Sweeping Cuts
US Judiciary Says Few Workplace Misconduct Complaints Concern Judges
Published: December 5th, 2024
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
Own a highly profitable business that impacts lives in your community by jumping into action as an Urban Air franchisee owner.
Cash Required:
$750,000
$750,000
Request Info
Added
Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the...
Cash Required:
$400,000
$400,000
Request Info
Added