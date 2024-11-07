 Employer News and Trends for October 2024

By: Kevin Behan | 225 Reads | 1 Shares

Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.

US Job Openings in September Fell to a 3 ½ Year Low

Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Shows Hiring Surge

Best Workplaces for Women Excel Beyond Pay Equity

Panera Goes Through a Second Round of Corporate Layoffs

September was a Strong Hiring Month for Restaurants

Report: Fewer Employees Feel Like They Belong

How the Labor Shortage is Affecting Restaurants

Retail Sales Rose in September, Jobless Claims Dip

San Franciso Luxury Hotel Employees Join Workers’ Strike

Workers with Disabilities Are Trapped by Old Laws

Walmart Adds Onsite Childcare To Support Office Return

Surveys Reveal Widespread Workplace Ageism

Published: November 7th, 2024

FRANCHISE TOPICS

