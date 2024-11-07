Employer News and Trends for October 2024
Welcome to our monthly roundup of employer-related news and trends.
US Job Openings in September Fell to a 3 ½ Year Low
Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Shows Hiring Surge
Best Workplaces for Women Excel Beyond Pay Equity
Panera Goes Through a Second Round of Corporate Layoffs
September was a Strong Hiring Month for Restaurants
Report: Fewer Employees Feel Like They Belong
How the Labor Shortage is Affecting Restaurants
Retail Sales Rose in September, Jobless Claims Dip
San Franciso Luxury Hotel Employees Join Workers’ Strike
Workers with Disabilities Are Trapped by Old Laws
Walmart Adds Onsite Childcare To Support Office Return
Surveys Reveal Widespread Workplace Ageism
Published: November 7th, 2024
