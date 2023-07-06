Empower Brands Portfolio Expands for 4th Time This Year

Multi-brand franchisor Empower Brands has just added Canopy Lawn Care to its portfolio of brands it offers within the premium commercial and residential services sectors. That makes the fourth new brand under its umbrella in 2023, following the additions of Koala Insulation, Wallaby Windows, and Bumble Roofing.

“When we began conversations with Canopy a few months back, I knew they would be a great fit for our portfolio and organization,” said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. ”The brands’ mission is to leave people and properties better than they found them, and they live by a service-first code of values. Now, we have the privilege of partnering with an already great brand and proven business model that we can expand nationally.”

Canopy Lawn Care was founded in 2016 and its services span from weed control and fertilization to lawn aeration to fungal protection and more.

“Canopy Lawn Care has always been committed to delivering exceptional service and innovation in the lawn care industry,” said Canopy Lawn Care founder Hunt Davis. “By teaming up with Empower Brands, we can extend our reach and impact by providing aspiring franchisees with a proven business model, comprehensive training and support system, and the tools they need to thrive."

Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands formed Empower Brands in 2022. Empower is now made up of ten brands across commercial and residential services.