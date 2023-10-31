Entrepreneurs claim Re-Bath territories in Alabama and Mississippi

Kenneth and Lisa Dorman have signed deals to expand Re-Bath in Alabama and Mississippi. The territory covers Biloxi, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, and Laurel, Mississippi, along with a second territory in Mobile, Alabama.

Kenneth has owned a service company in the petroleum industry for the past 15 years. He handled all day-to-day operations to run his business, including sales, purchasing, labor, estimates/invoicing, and customer service. For the past 25 years, Lisa’s background has been in customer service.

“Lisa and I are excited to offer efficient, high-quality bathroom remodeling to not only Mississippi, a new territory for the brand, but also Alabama,” he said. “We are thrilled to be part of the Re-Bath franchise, known nationwide for its excellent reputation and support system for its franchisees. It's a great opportunity to contribute to a business that truly values its customers and partners.”

With these signed agreements, the Dormans are set to open in early 2024.

“Launching our first locations in Mississippi along with expanding our Alabama reach demonstrates our relentless commitment to growth and market development,” said Sharon Villegas, chief revenue officer of Re-Bath. “Kenneth and Lisa’s combined expertise in customer service, operations, and management positions them perfectly to lead our expansion efforts in these key territories.”