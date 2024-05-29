Entrepreneurs Strike 13-Unit Deal with Daddy's Chicken Shack

Esperto Hospitality Group, comprised of Norman Reola, Anthony Fiorentino, and John and Anthony DiLeo, signed a 13-unit deal to take Daddy's Chicken Shack to new heights on the East Coast. The agreement will put restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

John DiLeo, who has more than two decades in the business, founded Esperto Hospitality Group and has been a franchisee of Perkins Restaurant and Bakery for several decades. Anthony DiLeo brings 30 years of operational acumen to the team. Reola, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has honed his skills at The Capital Grille and Landry's restaurants. Fiorentino brings a deep understanding of the nightlife and restaurant sectors, having worked with Landry's, Light Group, and Libre Management.

"We are thrilled to kick-start this exciting journey with Daddy's Chicken Shack," said John DiLeo. "From the chef-driven menu offerings to the support and encouragement we receive from Dave Liniger, this is the perfect brand for our team. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we see immense potential in bringing this concept across New Jersey."

John DiLeo will take the lead on strategic planning while Reola and Fiorentino will oversee day-to-day operations. Anthony DiLeo will manage franchise logistics and business growth.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the Esperto Hospitality Group," said Dave Liniger Jr., CEO of Daddy's Chicken Shack. "They bring an impressive track record in the restaurant industry and have the skill set that we look for in our partnerships. With their seasoned leadership and unparalleled expertise, we're confident in the expansion efforts in these new territories. Their stewardship ensures the continuation of Daddy's legacy of operational excellence, culinary mastery, and unforgettable dining experiences as we spread our wings into the vibrant communities of New Jersey."