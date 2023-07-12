Experienced Multi-Brand Operator Will Develop 7 Hawaiian Bros Locations

The newly formed Ohana Restaurant Group LLC is now franchising the Hawaiian Bros restaurant in Springdale, Arkansas and will develop another seven Hawaiian Bros locations in several markets. The Ohana Restaurant Group is owned and operated by Zach Fugate and his cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi.

“I was looking for a new concept that aligns with our principles and allows for growth. It starts with how Hawaiian Bros treats their people and that translates into a maniacal focus on operations,” said Zach Fugate, president of Ohana Restaurant Group. “That simplicity leads to best-in-class drive-thru times and high AUVs, and we know people are looking for great food fast. Hawaiian Bros delivers that, which made partnering with them an easy decision.”

Fugate is not new to franchising. He also heads up the Pizza Hut division of Fugate Enterprises, a family business started by his grandfather in 1974. Fugate Enterprises operates approximately 150 Pizza Hut and 75 Taco Bells across several states.

Ohana Restaurant Group will develop Hawaiian Brow restaurants in Wichita, Kansas; Joplin and Springfield, Missouri; and the Arkansas cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale, and Ft. Smith.

“We wanted to grow our business into something more and it made sense to partner with Zach, with his history in the restaurant business. We are so excited to join this brand with our family,” said Nick Blasi, vice president of Ohana Restaurant Group.