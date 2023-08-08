Experts Urge Updating SEO Strategy for AI 

Artificial intelligence (AI) should be part of any company’s SEO strategy, according to a report from the Content Marketing Institute.

It’s not a matter of AI replacing current practices, but it should serve as a “fast-forward button” for a marketing department. “You’re not changing your strategy,” said Jennifer Harmon, content strategist and creator, Convince & Convert. “You’re simply speeding up the work.”

Many content marketers have already adopted AI to create meta descriptions, suggest title tags, and create summaries. Andy Cretodina, co-founder and CMO, Orbit Media Studios, suggests copying and pasting the first draft of an article and then asking AI to find what’s missing. “Tell it that it is an expert on the topic and ask how it would make the article better,” he said. “Tell it all about the background of your reader, and then ask what that reader needs to know.”

It’s never been easier to optimize web content with AI. “There are even Chrome extensions that will do the leg work for you,” said Joanne Sweeney, CEO, Public Sector Marketing Institute. “My favorites are ChatGPT for Google, WebChat GPT, and Allie AI. It’s time to buy more time back on your content marketing efforts, so test and learn these AI tools now.”

When used correctly, AI can reduce the stress on overworked departments. It’s a pathway to productivity, according to Maureen Jann, chief marketing strategist and CEO, NeoLuxe Marketing. “By reducing administrative content work, we have more space to layer connection, joy, and humanity into each piece that we produce,” she said. “As content marketers, it’s our job to jealously guard that newly freed-up room to ensure that we’re building more useful, valuable, and relevant content that helps prospects and customers connect with our products and services.”

To read the full article, visit here.


