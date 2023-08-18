Explore Every Option When Advertising Commercial Property

In today’s commercial real estate market, it’s important to look for any advantage possible when marketing and advertising property. According to an article in Forbes, people can’t buy or rent a great property if they don’t know about it.

When looking for the right buyer or renter, Larry Goodman, COO of HomeVestors of America and a 35-year real estate veteran, suggests using a strategic approach:

Plan Development: Before spending money, define the goals and budget. Identify the property's unique features, target audience, amenities, and competitive pricing.

Professional Photography: Hire a professional photographer for high-quality photos and potentially video footage for virtual tours.

Blend Marketing Tactics: Combine traditional and modern methods.

According to the “rule of seven,” someone needs to see a message at least seven times before they make a decision. Traditional methods are well-versed at delivering messages and can give a boost to a marketing plan. Flyers provide tangible items with a call-to-action, direct mail can offer widespread reach and visibility, and easy-to-read signage makes contact information simple to find.

Listing the property on commercial real estate platforms will capture some eyeballs, and word-of-mouth networking is a proven tool that allows direct communication as well as the opportunity to explain the property’s benefits and answer any questions a potential renter or buyer might have.

But don’t forget that it’s the 21st century, so augment the old ways with a digital approach. A quality website can showcase branding, photos, videos, and floor plans, so potential tenants can get a clear idea of what they’re getting.

Social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, have undeniable reach, and it doesn’t cost anything but time to put up a post. Connections might be interested in the property, or they could share the information with their connections.

By creating retargeting ad campaigns, digital ads will appear whenever people use specific keywords or phrases. The ads then follow them around the Internet, increasing the chances that the “rule of seven” will come into play.

In addition, email campaigns remind interested parties of availability and accommodate changing circumstances.

Part of any approach should include tracking the results. Digital campaigns make this relatively easy. For print materials, use custom URLs or QR codes for tracking visits and engagement.

