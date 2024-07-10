Family Signs Deal with Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Edward and Cynthia Hymes, along with their son Edward, signed and agreement that will bring a new Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café location to Southlake, Texas, and four additional locations to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The first location is expected to open in the fall, and the second is slated for a 2025 opening.

Prior to joining Sweet Paris, Cynthia spent her early career in restaurant ownership and operations while Edward Sr. has more than 35 years of business leadership experience in executive roles for world-class companies, including roles as CEO of Eagle Point Lending, president and COO of Planet Fitness, and CEO of Jiffy Lube International. He's also held roles at Shell and Kmart. Their son boasts restaurant, retail, and project management experience.

The family decided to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey together. Being avid visitors to multiple Sweet Paris locations across the state and admiring the brand for years, they knew Sweet Paris was the perfect opportunity to kick-start their commercial dreams.

"Sweet Paris Creperie & Café is truly a one-of-a-kind brand that our entire family feels connected to," said Edward Hymes Sr. "We are committed to bringing a truly excellent and fresh dining experience to the community and could not think of a better place than Southlake for the first of several locations we plan to open."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café boasts 17 stores in operation located in Austin, College Station, Houston, McAllen and San Antonio, Texas, Doral and Coral Gables, Florida, the Twin cities in Minnesota and resort locations in Mexico.

"The Hymes family is an excellent partner for the brand as they bolster our presence in Texas and bring a new flavor to the Southlake and Dallas-Fort Worth community," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "With their vast experience operating restaurants and activating high-level business strategy, they are sure to build a legacy with this partnership."