FBR reveals the top 100 innovative franchise brands of '23

Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has compiled a list of 100 innovative franchise brands.

To identify the companies on this year's list, FBR analyzed 18 months' worth of data from more 30,000 franchisees representing more than 300 brands. Franchise owners were asked 33 benchmark questions about how creative and innovative they think their corporate franchise team is, whether they believe their leadership team has a clearly defined vision for where the brand is headed, and if they believe their franchise is agile and responsive to changing market trends.

"Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It also takes execution," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of FBR. "Each company on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term resiliency. We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the brand's relevance."

FBR's research recognizes the franchise companies with the highest combined scores in innovation, leadership, and overall satisfaction to identify this year's top 100. View the list here.

FBR performs independent surveys of franchise owners, providing ratings of franchises based on franchisee satisfaction and performance. It publishes annual rankings of the top franchises in its Franchise Buyer's Guide and guides throughout the year, ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.