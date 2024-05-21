FCXC: What To Know Before You Go

If you’re looking to boost the customer experience your system delivers, consider attending the 2024 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC). It has all you need to improve your customer service, and then some. Here are a few numbers in advance.

June 17–20: Four days packed with franchise CX knowledge, experience, and advice to accelerate your business growth.

20: The number of franchise and customer experience expert speakers and panelists on the agenda.

42: The number of interactive workshops, summits, and sessions.

100s: The numbers of franchise CEOs, presidents, thought leaders, and experts in marketing, technology, and operations, along with franchise owner-operators who will be networking throughout the event.

“In a world where technology, marketing, and economic trends are rapidly evolving, the expectations for customer experiences are being reshaped like never before,” says Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now and 2024 FCXC Chair. “The pace at which these changes are occurring presents both challenges and opportunities for franchise systems.”

The goal of the conference is to provide attendees with the tools and insights they need to take their brand’s customer experience to the next level. Attendees will leave with practical, actionable strategies that can be implemented across the system to enhance the customer experience.

The FCXC, presented by Franchise Update Media and the IFA, is the only event of its kind, designed specifically for franchise executives focused on improving the customer experience their brands provide, says Bradstock. “It offers unique insights and strategies focusing on the latest trends in technology, AI, and consumer demands for a faster, better customer experience.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, a global consulting firm, and an authority on disruptive innovation, digital transformation, and new ways of thinking. Advisor to some of the world’s largest corporations, Walsh will share his insights on emerging technologies and consumer service innovations.

This year’s FCXC offers three exclusive morning sessions for C-suite attendees: a CEO Summit focusing on AI deployment (attendance limited to CEOs); a CMO/COO Summit to foster greater collaboration between marketing and operations (attendance limited to CMOs and COOs); and a CTO Summit discussing tech stack readiness, (attendance limited to CTOs and CIOs).

General sessions will offer a discussion of federal, state, and local legislation from IFA CEO Matt Haller, an update on the economic impact of CX from Darrell Johnson, CEO of FRANdata, and several panel discussions from “CXperts.”

Breakout sessions will include how data can create personalized consumer experiences, creating consistency in CX, the rollout of new technologies, and other CX-related marketing and operations topics. Mapping the customer experience journey, franchisee buy-in and engagement in CX, and building a CX implementation plan are among the workshop topics.

FCXC also will include presentation of the top two 2024 Franchise Innovation Awards (Marketing & Branding and Operations & Technology). Finalists will share their innovation stories, and the awards will be presented on June 19 with a cocktail celebration following.

In addition, Monday offers two pre-conference sessions from the IFA—a daylong session on its FranGuard management and compliance program, and an afternoon session on strategic leadership.

The FCXC, which returns to the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta, kicks off Tuesday morning June 18 and runs through Thursday morning, June 20.

To learn more about the sessions and speakers or to register, visit francxc.com.