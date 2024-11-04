Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions' Rob Totten on How To Increase Support and Satisfaction for Franchisees  

As an emerging brand in a niche market of eco-friendly commercial kitchen services, Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions has the opportunity to reach customers and franchise prospects with customized messaging across multiple platforms. It does so by utilizing the latest forms of technology while retaining a personalized, human connection.

Rob Totten, vice president of franchise development of Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions, discusses how the company balances its messaging strategies and educates prospects on the brand and franchise process in general. He also shares how Filta supports its franchisees to help ensure their success while developing plans for the growth of the brand.

What excites you the most about the future of the brand?

Totten: Witnessing our franchisees achieve their goals over the past 22 years has been incredibly inspiring. The same growth opportunities continue to excite both our veteran and new franchisees. Our business remains resilient despite external challenges. Looking ahead, we aim to expand from a $120 million to a $500 million company in partnership with our franchisees.

Can you discuss the role of digital marketing and technology in your franchise development and marketing efforts, especially in the context of recent industry trends?

Totten: Our philosophy centers around providing a steady stream of information and education. We share insights about our brand and franchising in general, as many new franchisees have limited experience with the business model. Our role in franchise development is to explain not only how Filta operates but also what franchise ownership entails. While we leverage technology extensively, we recognize a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work.

We've mastered various platforms, from social media and digital retargeting to text messaging, email marketing, and traditional phone calls and in-person meetings. Our willingness to experiment and refine our approach has led to increased response rates and more meaningful engagement. Ultimately, prospective franchisees must resonate with our business and culture. Technology serves as a tool to facilitate conversations.

What unique challenges and opportunities arise when working in both franchise development and marketing within the franchise industry?

Totten: A constant challenge in the intersection of technology and business is the potential reduction of the human element. While technology is invaluable, it's crucial to maintain the people-centric nature of our business. Filta is founded on relationships and personal connections, which are just as important as our transactional approach to commercial kitchen support. As we continue to evolve, it's our responsibility as brand stewards to strike a balance between technology and the human element.

How do you bridge the gap between franchise development and marketing?

Totten: Marketing strategies may evolve, but the core message remains consistent. While traditional media like billboards and newspapers were once dominant, today's focus is on a digital presence and social media. We bridge the gap between franchise development and marketing by ensuring we reach the right audience through their preferred channels.

How do you leverage your marketing efforts to attract new franchisees, while maintaining consistency with the existing brand identity?

Totten: Our brand identity is consistent across all our platforms, including consumer retail and franchise development. I've long believed that strong consumer public relations and marketing can significantly drive franchise sales and validation, and Filta is fortunate to have that advantage.

Building strong relationships with franchisees is crucial. How do your marketing efforts contribute to fostering such relationships, and what role does franchisee satisfaction play in growth?

Totten: Franchisee satisfaction is everything. It’s the foundation of any brand. Unhappy franchisees can hinder growth and brand validation. Filta's success is directly attributable to the dedication and hard work of our franchise owners, who are our most effective marketing advocates.

How do you ensure that your marketing strategies provide franchisees with the tools they need for growth?

Totten: Our franchisees appreciate the limited competition in the green and sustainable services market, allowing them to drive their own growth. Combined with Filta's scalable, mobile-based, and proven business model, it's a recipe for success. We're deeply committed to our franchisees, as their success is crucial to our growth and brand reputation. We've invested in a robust training and support network to ensure you're equipped to serve your first customer and thrive from day one.

How do you measure and track the effectiveness of your marketing plans and the execution of the plans?

Totten: Our custom-built CRM platform offers unparalleled control over lead tracking, from initial contact to sale. While it required an investment, the customization and compartmentalization capabilities have enabled us to achieve marketing and lead generation results that would be impossible with a generic off-the-shelf solution.

What are some factors you look for when adding a franchise location in a new market?

Totten: We have what we call a “max potential” model, which enables us to analyze markets, assess the commercial kitchen landscape, and determine the total addressable market, lead density, and potential market penetration. This data-driven approach allows us to assign numerical values to markets and strategically place franchise owners in emerging regions.

What advice would you give to emerging franchise brands looking to establish a strong presence in both franchise development and marketing?

Totten: Trust your instincts and stay true to your core mission. It's easy to get distracted as an emerging brand, so having a solid Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) is essential. The FDD provides invaluable insights into past financial performance and connects you with existing franchise owners who can firsthand validate the business model's profitability. While technology is powerful, don't overlook the importance of personal interactions. Face-to-face meetings can foster genuine connections and build trust.