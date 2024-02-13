Firehouse Subs offers $100,000 to veterans, first responders

Firehouse Subs, founded by two former firefighter brothers, is embracing its roots and launching the 2024 Veteran and First Responder Development Incentive Program to attract current or former first responders or veterans to become franchisees in the restaurant brand.

The First Responders Program offers $100,000 cash to open a new Firehouse Subs restaurant and will offer the same for a second and third restaurant. It's open to new franchisees as well as established multi-unit operators.

Unlike most incentive programs in the restaurant industry, this is not a credit against future payments; it is up-front cash to help first responders or veterans build a business in their local community.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce this program, which allows us to attract a new generation of franchisees who embody the heritage and purpose of our brand," said Mike Hancock, president of Firehouse Subs. "We are proud to give first responders and veterans, who spent their careers serving their communities, this opportunity to build a meaningful business to support their families. They will be incredible ambassadors for the mission of our foundation."

On average, it costs $400,000 to $500,000 to build and open a Firehouse Subs restaurant. The First Responders Program offers $100,000 of upfront cash to help with construction costs. Additionally, this year, Firehouse Subs will continue to prioritize growth by piloting its new "operator to owner" initiative, a distinct program that will place top-performing managers and operators on the path to franchise ownership, ultimately creating even more opportunities for growth.