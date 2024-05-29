Florida Duo Sign 100-Unit Cilantro Taco Grill Deal

Alex Nikitin and Max Dreev signed a 100-unit franchise deal to bring Cilantro Taco Grill to Florida. Nikitin and Dreev are seasoned restaurant operators and serial entrepreneurs.

"As an immigrant myself, I deeply resonate with Cilantro Taco Grill's mission to uplift immigrants and Latinos through franchising. Just as Temoc came from Mexico and built a life in America, and Armando ("Pitbull") came from Cuba, I came from Russia and created my own success in this country," said Alex Nikitin, Cilantro Taco Grill Central Florida franchisee. "Now, we'll help others do the same."

Nikitin went on to add, "Cilantro Taco Grill is like nothing I have seen before. I have been looking for a fresh, proven concept for a while; we're going to change the game in Florida."

Nikitin operates more than two dozen retail and food franchises as well as multiple Häagen-Dazs locations that are the highest-volume locations in the chain. He has more than 15 years of experience in revitalizing franchises to reach higher levels of profitability. He has significant influence throughout Central Florida.

"The addition of Alex Nikitin to the Cilantro Taco Grill family is a testament to our unstoppable momentum," said Temoc Morfin, founder and CEO of Cilantro Taco Grill. "With our brand experiencing unprecedented growth nationwide, Alex's partnership further solidifies our position as a leader in the industry. Together, we're not just expanding a business; we're revolutionizing the franchise industry."

Morfin founded Cilantro Taco Grill in 2013. His father "Don Javi" Morfin inspired him to bring the family's treasured flavors and recipes to the masses. In 2023, Cilantro Taco Grill partnered with Fransmart and Grammy-winning artist Armando "Pitbull" Perez to develop the franchise.

As a crucial component of Cilantro Taco Grill and Fransmart's mission to empower Latino communities through franchising, they are collaborating with Alex to strategically pair his team with Latino operators and directors of operations. This initiative aims to provide dedicated support to their franchise locations, fostering growth and success within the Latino entrepreneurial network.

"Alex Nikitin joining Cilantro Taco Grill is a power move. Cilantro Taco Grill is the only franchise ran by Mexicans actually serving authentic Mexican food, and Alex's track record in Central Florida will take them to the next level," said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. "We're going to make Latinos and immigrants get rich through franchising. Whenever a new Cilantro is built in a city, we're going to grab all the best employees because we offer real paths to generational wealth."