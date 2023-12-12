Florida family has big plans for RNR Tire Express 

Evan, Ryan, and Jeff Mouhalis of Florida have big plans now that they’ve become the newest franchise partners of RNR Tire Express.

The family, which has development rights along the 33-mile stretch of coast between Vero Beach and Stuart, has announced plans for their first location in Fort Pierce. It’s expected to open in April 2024. The brothers have plans to open a total of 30 RNR Tire Express locations over the next 15 years.

All three come from a background in the finance space. They partnered for the first time with the launch of their real estate development & investment company back in 2016. That company has since purchased and/or developed $75 million worth of commercial development projects in Florida, prompting their decision to diversify business holdings and invest in a concept capable of benefiting local communities.

“We spent five years searching for a business opportunity whose culture and commitment to customers was worth getting involved with,” Evan Mouhalis said. “After meeting with the RNR team and learning how the brand has built itself up on the foundation of providing underserved demographics with access to safe and affordable tires and wheels, we knew it was a franchise worth building our footprint with.”

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer’s budget.

“Even decades after the RNR franchise opportunity first launched, our home state momentum hasn’t slowed down,” said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. “It goes to show that there’s no shortage of men and women out there wanting to join our cause and change the lives of the families and communities around them.”